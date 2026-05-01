Israel's 'Death by Hanging' Law: UN Warns of Racial Retrogression and 'Grave' Human Rights Blow

Israel came under fresh scrutiny in Geneva on Friday after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said the country's newly adopted 'Death Penalty for Terrorists Law' would deepen discrimination against Palestinians and mark a grave blow to basic human rights.

The committee urged Israel to repeal the measure at once, warning that the law's design and likely application point in one direction only.

The committee said the new law rolls back Israel's long-standing de facto moratorium on executions, in place since 1962, and it tied its intervention to both its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure and earlier recommendations linked to the State of Palestine's inter-State complaint against Israel. That gives the statement a harder institutional edge than the sort of passing diplomatic criticism states have learned to shrug off.

Why Israel's Law Triggered A UN Warning

At the heart of the committee's criticism is a blunt point: who will actually face this punishment? It said the law makes death by hanging the default sentence in cases involving an 'act of terrorism' before Israeli military courts, and those courts have exclusive jurisdiction over Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Israeli citizens and residents, the committee noted, are explicitly outside the law's reach.

That is why the committee described the measure not simply as severe, but as racially discriminatory in effect. In its reading, the law applies to those convicted of deliberate killing carried out with the intent of 'denying the existence of the State of Israel', a standard it said makes the statute de facto applicable only to Palestinians.

In careful UN language, that is already an extraordinary accusation. Strip away the bureaucracy, and the point is even sharper.

The committee also took issue with the machinery surrounding the sentence. According to its statement, the law bars mitigation, commutation and pardon, then imposes a 90-day deadline for carrying out an execution once a final judgment is reached.

A death sentence is one thing. A system deliberately built to close off mercy is another, and the committee plainly sees that architecture as part of the problem rather than an administrative detail.

How Israel's Courts Sit At The Centre

The legal geography matters here. Military courts operate as the forum for Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the committee's criticism rests on the view that this separate system already carries chronic concerns around due process and fair trial rights.

Its warning said the law had been adopted against a backdrop of escalating settler violence, unlawful killings of Palestinians with impunity, and ongoing systematic violations of those protections.

It then added a number that gives the argument immediate weight. As of January 2026, the committee said, 9,243 Palestinians were being held in Israeli custody, including 3,385 administrative detainees held without trial. Numbers like that do not merely sit in the background of a legal dispute. They define the terrain on which this law would operate.

That is also why the committee's demands ranged beyond repeal. It said Israel should ensure that all Palestinian detainees held in military or civilian detention are guaranteed equal treatment before the law, security of person, protection against violence or bodily harm and access to justice. Those are dry phrases on paper, but they describe the elemental safeguards that any court system claiming legitimacy is supposed to provide.

What The UN Says Israel Must Do Next

The committee's statement widened further still, moving from the new law to the broader structure of Israeli policy toward Palestinians. It called on Israel to end all policies and practices amounting to racial discrimination and segregation against Palestinians.

It grounded that demand in the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which requires states parties to eliminate racial discrimination, eradicate segregation and apartheid, guarantee equality before the law and provide effective protection and remedies. Israel ratified the convention in 1979, a fact the committee implicitly used to sharpen its argument that this is not a political appeal but a treaty-based obligation.

Then came the line likely to resonate beyond Geneva. The committee called on all states parties to meet their own obligations under the convention and ensure that their resources are not used to enforce or support discriminatory policies and practices against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

It linked that appeal to the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Conciliation Commission and to the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, leaving Israel with a legal, political, and reputational warning.

Originally published on IBTimes UK