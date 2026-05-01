Newsweek Investors Drop Lawsuit Against Dev Pragad, Saying the Contract Already Dead

A group of Newsweek investors has voluntarily dropped their lawsuit against Dev Pragad in Westchester County Supreme Court — exactly one year after filing it.

The reason: just six days before the dismissal, IBT Media Inc. sent a formal letter to Pragad's company, NW Media Holdings Corp., declaring that the 2018 agreement by which Pragad claims to own Newsweek was never legally completed — and therefore never valid.

If the contract was void from the start, there is nothing left to litigate. In the investors' view, the case was already over before it reached a courtroom.

The Lawsuit

The case, filed April 29, 2025 (Index No. 62345/2025), was brought by six New York-based members of what the complaint called the "Founder and Investor Consortium" — the group that originally acquired Newsweek in August 2013 alongside IBT Media Chairman Etienne Uzac.

The complaint alleged that Pragad — a former IBT manager whom Uzac had brought from the UK — fraudulently maneuvered his way into control of Newsweek in 2018 by falsely claiming that the Manhattan District Attorney's office had specifically requested the transfer of ownership to him. According to the complaint, the consortium only discovered years later that no such representation had ever been made by any prosecutor.

The consortium alleged that Pragad agreed to hold Newsweek on their behalf under a Joint Venture Agreement — managing the assets for their collective benefit, sharing profits equally, and committing to return Newsweek at a nominal price if he ever severed ties with the group. In April 2022, Pragad disavowed the arrangement and claimed Newsweek as his own. The lawsuit sought either a court order forcing Pragad to return Newsweek or full rescission of the joint venture agreement.

The Westchester case ran parallel to a related federal action in the Southern District of New York, led by Uzac himself, which was structured around out-of-state diversity jurisdiction.

The Nullification Letter

On April 24, 2026, IBT Media sent a formal letter to NW Media Holdings Corp. titled "Final Notice of Incurable Non-Consummation and Irrevocable Nullification of the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement." The letter, signed by Uzac as President of IBT Media, made a straightforward legal argument: the 2018 Membership Interest Purchase Agreement ("MIPA") — the document by which IBT ostensibly transferred its Newsweek membership interest to NW Media — was never completed.

The MIPA required NW Media to pay IBT a $5,000 purchase price on the September 13, 2018 closing date as a condition of the transaction. That payment was never made — not on closing day and not at any point afterward — as confirmed under oath by IBT's own CEO. Additionally, under MIPA Section 5(f), Newsweek LLC was required to make 20 quarterly payments of $81,045.95 to IBT between 2018 and 2023, totaling $1.5 million. None of those payments were made either, a fact confirmed under oath by NW Media's own CFO, Alvaro Palacios, in a January 2026 New York State court proceeding.

IBT's conclusion: because the required conditions were never met, IBT's obligation to complete the transaction never arose. The assignment of Newsweek's membership interest never took effect. Pragad, in IBT's view, has no valid legal claim to Newsweek at all.

Why the Investors Walked Away

The Notice of Discontinuance, filed April 30, 2026 by Anderson and Associates, withdrew the Westchester case without prejudice — meaning the plaintiffs can refile at any time.

The investors' position appears to be this: the Westchester lawsuit was built around recovering Newsweek from someone who held it under a broken agreement. But IBT's nullification letter reframes the entire situation. If the 2018 MIPA never closed — if Pragad never legally acquired Newsweek in the first place — then there is no valid transfer to contest and no joint venture dispute to resolve in the traditional sense.

IBT's April 24 letter was explicit: "IBT has asserted — and will continue to assert — its rights as the owner of the Newsweek brand and assets." It also made clear that years of patience and informal efforts to resolve the matter should not be mistaken for acceptance of Pragad's claims.

For the investors who built Newsweek alongside Uzac — and who allege they were deceived and defrauded — the message of the dismissal is simple: they do not need to prove a broken promise in Westchester. They believe the more powerful case, that the transaction underlying Pragad's ownership was never effective to begin with, has already been established.

Originally published on IBTimes