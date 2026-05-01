Reds Playmaker McLaughlin-Phillips Finally Gets Suncorp Start in Brumbies Showdown

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is set to reach a personal milestone when the Queensland Reds host the ACT Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

He will earn his first Super Rugby starting appearance at the venue after years of coming off the bench or playing away fixtures.

Flyhalf Competition Intensifies at the Reds

According to Rugbypass, the flyhalf competition has been intense this season, with the 22-year-old initially sitting behind Tom Lynagh in the pecking order.

The squad also welcomed Carter Gordon and experienced playmaker Ben Volavola, bringing depth and pressure to selection decisions.

Injuries Open the Door for Opportunity

Despite early speculation about his future, McLaughlin-Phillips stayed committed to the Reds and worked to earn opportunities, with injuries to key rivals allowing him to start four of his nine appearances so far this season.

Improved Game Management and Composure

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips' recent performances have highlighted improved game management, composure under pressure, and a growing ability to control matches.

"The last three years, the only starts are away from home and it's always been a challenge I've loved every bit of," he told AAP. But I haven't started a game at Suncorp in Super, ever ... it's just how things have fallen. It'll be pretty cool, and it's a big game and easy to get up for."

Reds Face Crucial Brumbies Clash

The Reds currently sit sixth on the Super Rugby ladder, just behind the Brumbies but holding a game in hand, making Saturday's clash crucial for finals positioning.

McLaughlin-Phillips' performance at Suncorp Stadium could therefore play a key role in shaping both the Reds' playoff push and his long-term future within the squad as competition at fly-half continues to intensify.

If there is a moment where he needs to prove his worth, that will be the upcoming Saturday game.

Focus on Finishing the Season Strong

McLaughlin-Phillips has acknowledged that discussions with his management team are ongoing, but he remains focused on finishing the season strongly to strengthen his value and secure a more defined role moving forward.

"Your best ability is your availability, so I'm just trying to stay on the park. Touch wood, hopefully it stays that way."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com