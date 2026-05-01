Timberwolves Eliminate Nuggets in Game 6 as Jokic's Heroics Fall Short: What Really Happened?

The Denver Nuggets' season came to an end in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after failing to complete a comeback despite a Game 5 win.

Denver, relatively healthier entering the matchup, struggled to match Minnesota's physicality and defensive pressure, even without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu, and Kyle Anderson.

Game 6 Collapse Ends Season

Denver entered Game 6 with urgency but was quickly overwhelmed as Minnesota dictated the pace from the opening minutes. The Timberwolves controlled the paint, won physical battles, and forced Denver into uncomfortable possessions.

Nikola Jokic kept the offense afloat, but repeated defensive breakdowns allowed Minnesota to build separation.

The Nuggets could not respond to the sustained pressure, as the T-wolves closed the series with a convincing and decisive victory.

Jokic Carries Offense, But McDaniels Prevails

Nikola Jokic finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists on efficient shooting, continuing to serve as Denver's offensive anchor. The Serbian superstar produced key scoring runs, especially in the third quarter, and logged heavy minutes to keep the team competitive.

However, Minnesota consistently attacked Denver's interior defense, exposing weaknesses near the rim. Despite Jokic's elite production, the Nuggets were unable to compensate for their defensive shortcomings as a team.

In the absence of Edwards, Jaden McDaniels rampaged with a 32-point outing in 45 minutes to carry the Wolves on his back.

Murray Struggles for Consistency

According to Sports Illustrated, Jamal Murray struggled to find consistency, finishing Game 6 with just 12 points on 4-17 shooting. Minnesota's perimeter defense limited his rhythm and prevented him from establishing momentum.

Without a reliable secondary scorer, Denver leaned heavily on Jokic, which disrupted offensive balance and contributed to their inability to generate a sustained comeback in the series.

Defensive Breakdowns Define Exit

Denver's defensive issues, evident throughout the season, proved decisive in their playoff exit. Minnesota repeatedly beat defenders off the dribble and scored efficiently inside.

Even with fewer injury concerns than their opponent, the Nuggets lacked cohesion and structure on defense. Their offensive strength was not enough to offset repeated breakdowns on the other end.

The heavily depleted Timberwolves will brace for their next bigger obstacle: the raging San Antonio Spurs, which is hungry to play in the Western Conference Finals.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com