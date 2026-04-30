Apple AirPods Ultra Rumored to Come With AI Cameras Designed For Siri

Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its premium "Ultra" lineup with several new high-end devices, including the highly anticipated AirPods Ultra.

According to recent industry reports, the upcoming wireless earbuds could introduce built-in AI-powered cameras and advanced Siri capabilities, something we haven't seen before.

AirPods Ultra May Introduce AI-Powered Cameras

The rumored AirPods Ultra are expected to feature integrated cameras designed to support Apple's next-generation artificial intelligence ecosystem.

According to an X post by Apple tech insider, Mark Gurman, these cameras will work alongside an upgraded Siri assistant capable of understanding and interpreting users' surroundings in real time.

I don't believe the AirPods will have hand gestures either. The cameras are for Siri. Regarding the Vision Pro wind down - they killed the cheaper/lighter overhaul and the thing is on ice till they figure out its future. It's not completely dead. https://t.co/fKA8mBJKBi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 30, 2026

The feature could allow users to ask Siri questions about objects, landmarks, or scenes they are looking at while wearing the earbuds. Through visual recognition and contextual awareness, Siri may provide instant responses without requiring users to pull out their iPhones.

Industry insiders believe the AirPods Ultra could effectively serve as the successor to the AirPods Pro lineup, particularly the AirPods Pro 3. However, the Ultra version is expected to deliver significantly more advanced AI-focused features and improved environmental interaction.

Apple Expands Its Ultra Product Line

The AirPods Ultra rumors arrive as Apple reportedly continues expanding its Ultra branding strategy across multiple product categories.

According to GSMArena, reports claim the company is also exploring an iPhone Ultra and a possible MacBook Ultra aimed at premium consumers seeking top-tier performance and exclusive features.

Apple previously introduced the Ultra branding with devices like the Apple Watch Ultra, positioning the label as its highest-end and most feature-packed lineup.

Smarter Siri Could Arrive With Future iOS Update

Apple is also rumored to be developing a redesigned Siri experience powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. The upgraded assistant could reportedly launch with iOS 27 later this year.

Some reports have even pointed to potential Gemini AI integration that may help strengthen Siri's AI capabilities.

Despite speculation surrounding gesture-based controls through the AirPods Ultra cameras, Gurman reportedly stated that gesture tracking is unlikely.

Instead, the Cupertino giant appears focused on visual assistance and AI-driven contextual features for everyday use.

Originally published on Tech Times