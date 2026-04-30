Google's Gemini AI Can Now Create Files For Select Supported Formats

Google has officially expanded the functionality of its AI platform, Gemini, by launching a new file- generation feature that allows users to instantly create downloadable documents in multiple formats.

The update is now rolling out globally, giving Gemini users a faster and more seamless way to generate files for work, school, and personal projects.

Gemini Adds Support for Popular File Formats

With the latest enhancement, Gemini can now generate a wide range of file types directly in response to user prompts. Supported formats include Google Workspace files such as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as PDF, DOCX, XLSX, CSV, Markdown, TXT, RTF, and LaTeX files.

The feature is designed to simplify content creation by eliminating the need for manual formatting or transferring text between applications.

Instead of copying and pasting information into separate programs, users can simply describe the type of document they need, and Gemini will automatically create it in the requested format.

The update enhances the AI platform's utility for professionals, students, developers, writers, and businesses that frequently work with digital documents and presentations.

Before this development, Google introduced the new AI proactive feature.

Google Strengthens AI Productivity Tools

The rollout only shows that Google is committed to improving its AI innovation. The software maker knows the pain of managing various workflows across multiple industries; that's why it decided to launch the multi-format support to streamline every process.

The addition also strengthens collaboration within the Google ecosystem. Users can download generated files instantly or save them directly to Google Drive for editing and sharing with teams. This creates a more connected workflow for people already using Google Workspace services.

Faster Document Creation for Everyday Tasks

Once Gemini finishes generating a file, users receive options to either export it to Google Drive or download it directly to their device, according to GSMArena.

The process reduces extra steps and allows users to quickly create reports, spreadsheets, presentations, and written documents without additional formatting work.

Aside from files, you can also create three-minute songs on Gemini thanks to its Lyria 3 Pro integration.

Originally published on Tech Times