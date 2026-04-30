In a surprising mix of sports and global politics, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is making headlines for what is happening off the pitch. Even with the current military conflict between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump just gave the Iranian national football team the official go-ahead to play in the tournament.

This decision marks a significant departure from earlier statements where the administration suggested the squad should stay home. The unexpected reversal comes directly after FIFA President Gianni Infantino publicly confirmed that the Iranian team would compete on American soil.

How FIFA President Gianni Infantino Influenced the Decision

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed the president on the matter. He set the premise for his questioning by stating, 'The president of FIFA said that when the World Cup is here, the team from Iran will be playing.'

Trump offered a remarkably relaxed response, showing deference to the head of football's international governing body. 'Well if Gianni said it, I'm okay,' the president remarked to the gathered press.

The exchange then shifted toward the unpredictable nature of the global tournament. Doocy posed a direct hypothetical question to the president, asking, 'What if they win?'

Why Trump Is Now Allowing the Iranian Squad to Compete

Trump responded with a hint of amusement, seemingly acknowledging the potential geopolitical awkwardness. 'I'll have to worry about that one,' he replied with a laugh.

He quickly pivoted to confirm his official stance on their tournament entry. 'You know what? Let them play,' Trump stated. 'I told Gianni he could do whatever he wants.'

This relaxed approach contradicts the president's previous rhetoric from earlier in the year. In March, Trump posted on social media that while Iran was welcome, he did not believe it was appropriate for them to attend for their own life and safety.

The Massive Financial Stakes and Upcoming Group Stage Fixtures

Iran is scheduled to compete in Group G, facing opponents like Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Their opening matches are slated to take place in venues across the West Coast, primarily near Los Angeles and Seattle.

Hosting a tournament of this magnitude involves astronomical financial commitments and incredible returns for the host nations. The commercial revenue for this specific World Cup cycle is projected to reach a staggering £8.33 billion ($10 billion).

Earlier this year, the situation appeared dire when Iranian officials threatened a boycott of the tournament. Following coordinated air strikes by the US and Israel that commenced on 28 February, Iran's sports minister claimed the team would under no circumstances participate.

BREAKING: TRUMP CONFIRMS IRAN WILL PLAY IN THE WORLD CUP BECAUSE THE FIFA PRESIDENT SAID SO



DOOCY: The president of FIFA said that when the World Cup is here, the team from Iran will be playing



TRUMP: Well if Gianni said it, I'm okay



DOOCY: What if they win?



TRUMP: I'll have… pic.twitter.com/OM97DHHV8H — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 30, 2026

The Looming Possibility of a United States Versus Iran Match

Despite those fiery declarations, the Iranian federation never withdrew from the competition. Infantino has continually used his platform to advocate for football as a unifying force, recently announcing to the FIFA Congress that Iran would indeed travel to the US.

The tournament bracket creates an intriguing scenario for the knockout rounds. If both the United States and Iran finish second in their respective groups, they will inevitably meet in the round of 32 in Dallas.

Such a fixture would become one of the most heavily scrutinised sporting events in modern history. Security preparations are already underway at the highest levels to ensure the complete safety of all participating nations.

The US administration continues to assert that its military operations have severely weakened Iranian forces. Nevertheless, the sporting world is now preparing for the team's inclusion in the upcoming summer tournament.

Originally published on IBTimes UK