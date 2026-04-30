JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sex Coercion, Threats And Racist Abuse In Explosive Lawsuit

A JPMorgan executive is facing a wave of attention after a lawsuit accused her of using power, threats, and humiliation to coerce a male subordinate into sex, and claims the bank has aggressively denied as a "complete fabrication." The complaint, filed in New York, alleges that the executive subjected a married Indian-origin banker to months of sexual harassment, coercion, and abuse, allegedly tying his career prospects to whether he complied with her demands.

According to the filing, the plaintiff claims he was pressured into repeated sexual encounters under threat of retaliation, including losing promotions and damaging his professional reputation. "If you don't f— me soon, I'm going to ruin you. Never forget, I f—ing own you," the executive, identified as Lorna Hajdin, allegedly told him, according to the lawsuit reported by The New York Post.

The complaint also includes allegations of racist and degrading remarks. The executive is accused of telling the employee, "You really think management wants some Indian boy leading organizations?" and warning, "If you don't have sex with me tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion."

In another alleged comment, she reportedly mocked his wife in crude terms, escalating what the lawsuit describes as a pattern of intimidation and humiliation.

The plaintiff claims the situation left him feeling trapped, arguing that the power imbalance inside one of the world's largest banks made it difficult to refuse without risking his career.

The case quickly went viral because of its graphic claims and because it flips the more common narrative around workplace harassment, with a male employee accusing a female superior of abuse.

JP Morgan said it conducted an internal investigation and found no evidence supporting the allegations. The company also said the accuser refused to cooperate fully with the probe and that the executive did not have direct control over his compensation or reporting structure.

The bank has not publicly disclosed all findings but maintains the claims lack merit.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the allegations remain unproven. The case is currently a civil lawsuit, where both sides are expected to present evidence and testimony.

Still, the accusations have already ignited debate about power, gender, and accountability on Wall Street.

If proven, the lawsuit would describe a severe abuse of authority inside a major financial institution. If not, it underscores how quickly unverified allegations can spread and shape public perception in the digital age.

Originally published on Latin Times