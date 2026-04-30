Wales Icon George North Retires After Legendary Rugby Career: 'For Me It's the Right Time'

Wales rugby legend George North has officially confirmed that he will retire from professional rugby at the conclusion of the current season, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated careers in modern Welsh rugby.

The 34-year-old back leaves the game after more than a decade of competing at the highest level for both club and country.

Memorable International Career With Wales

According to the BBC, North made an immediate impact on the international stage when he debuted for Wales in 2010 at only 18 years old. He scored twice against South Africa in his first Test appearance, instantly establishing himself as one of rugby's brightest young talents.

Known for his powerful running, remarkable athleticism, and finishing ability, North became one of Wales' most recognizable rugby stars. He previously retired from international rugby in 2024 after earning 121 caps and scoring 47 tries for Wales, cementing his place among the nation's all-time greats.

Over the years, North helped Wales capture four Six Nations championships, including two Grand Slam titles. He also represented his country in four Rugby World Cups and became Wales' third-most capped male player.

His 47 international tries rank second in Welsh rugby history behind legendary winger Shane Williams.

Over and out 😘 pic.twitter.com/1dCVN6wIqM — George North (@George_North) April 29, 2026

Lions Tours and Club Achievements

North also enjoyed success with the British & Irish Lions, featuring in tours during 2013 and 2017. He played in three Test matches and scored two tries for the prestigious side.

At club level, he represented the Scarlets, Northampton Saints, and Ospreys. During his time in England, he won both the Premiership title and the European Challenge Cup.

Injuries and Life Beyond Rugby

Despite battling concussion issues and suffering a ruptured Achilles injury in 2024, North continued to compete before finishing his career with French club Provence Rugby. Injuries limited his appearances in France, but his determination remained evident until retirement.

As he steps away from the sport, North expressed gratitude for fulfilling his lifelong dream and hinted at exploring new opportunities beyond rugby alongside his wife, former cycling champion Becky James.

"But I am excited to see where that journey takes me," North said in an X post.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com