Google Translate Rolls Out Pronunciation Practice As Part of 20th Anniversary Release

Google is adding a new feature called Pronunciation Practice to Translate as part of its celebration of the platform's 20th anniversary.

The new feature is only available in two countries, as of writing, and it only supports a limited number of languages at the moment.

Google Translate Adds Pronunciation Practice Feature

Google announced in its latest blog post that it is rolling out the new Pronunciation Practice feature to the Translate app, which will help users properly read aloud words and use them in conversations.

Google Translate's new pronunciation practice is powered by artificial intelligence, particularly the latest version of Gemini, to deliver this new experience to the platform.

According to Google, the feature, with the help of Gemini, is "designed to help you nail the tone of any conversation — from informal hangouts to professional meetings — when it matters most."

Google said that users may now try out the experience on the Translate app's Android version. Additionally, it only supports languages like English, Hindi, and Spanish in this rollout, and is only available to the United States and India.

The company said that it will add the feature to iOS and the web in the future.

20 Years of Google Translate

Engadget reported that this new feature rollout is part of Google Translate's 20th anniversary celebration, with the platform offering a way to bridge communication gaps since 2006.

Google Translate has been in service to many users worldwide for two decades now, and it continues to deliver these kinds of experiences with support for as many as 250 languages.

With the new feature users may give the Translate app the English version of the word, phrase, or sentence they want translated to the available languages, and Google can also help properly enunciate them.

Apart from this new feature, the company previously gave users other features like the Circle to Search function, which can translate a page, site, and more right on their devices.

Originally published on Tech Times