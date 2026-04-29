Notepad++ Finally Launches on macOS With Native Support, Full Features, No Emulation Needed

Notepad++, one of the most popular text editors in the Windows world, has officially made its way to Apple devices.

The app is now available as a fully native macOS application, giving Mac users direct access to the lightweight yet powerful code editor without relying on emulators, Wine, or compatibility layers.

Native macOS Performance Brings Faster Experience

The release was a huge win for developers and longtime fans who wanted a proper macOS version for years. Unlike earlier unofficial workarounds, this version runs directly on macOS using native APIs for improved performance and efficiency.

The new macOS port uses the Scintilla editing engine, the same core component that powers the Windows version of Notepad++.

Developers built the app in Objective C++, allowing it to integrate more smoothly with macOS while preserving the familiar Notepad++ experience.

According to the project team, the app delivers faster execution speeds and a smaller system footprint compared to emulated versions. The software also remains completely free and open-source under the GNU General Public License.

The macOS port officially began development in March 2026 as a community-driven project.

Classic Notepad++ Features Remain Intact

According to BoingBoing, Mac users will immediately recognize the full suite of features that made Notepad++ popular among programmers and writers. The application includes:

Syntax highlighting

Search and replace tools

Split-view editing

Macro recording

Multi-language support

Plugin compatibility

Developers also confirmed that additional plugins are actively being adapted for macOS compatibility.

Familiar Windows Design Meets macOS Simplicity

One notable aspect of the macOS release is how closely it mirrors the original Windows version while still fitting into the Apple ecosystem.

The interface retains the recognizable layout longtime users are familiar with, but it blends more naturally with macOS design conventions.

For users switching from Windows to Mac, the transition is expected to feel seamless due to the nearly identical workflow and feature set.

Open-Source Community Continues Expanding The Project

Created by Dan Ho, the macOS version is now maintained by Andrey Letov and other open-source contributors. Regardless of leadership change, the app has undoubtedly become a staple tool for note-taking, especially for Mac users who have been waiting for this moment.

Originally published on Tech Times