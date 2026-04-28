Xiaomi 17T Spotted With Three Rear Cameras In Rumored Listing

Xiaomi's upcoming Xiaomi 17T has surfaced online through Brazil's Anatel certification database, giving fans an early look at the device before its expected official launch.

The listing includes live images of the phone's rear design alongside its bundled 67W charger, revealing several subtle design refinements compared to its predecessor.

Xiaomi 17T Features Updated Rear Camera Layout

Industry rumors suggest Xiaomi could unveil the 17T series as early as May, continuing the company's aggressive smartphone release schedule.

The leaked images show Xiaomi maintaining a familiar overall design language while refining the camera arrangement.

The rear panel includes three camera sensors, while a fourth circular cutout appears to serve a decorative purpose rather than housing another lens.

Leica branding remains prominently placed at the center of the camera module. One of the most noticeable changes is the repositioned LED flash, which now sits outside the main camera island.

The power and volume buttons remain on the right side of the device, similar to the layout of the previous Xiaomi 15T.

Dimensity 8500 Chipset And Large Battery Expected

According to GSMArena, the recent benchmark leaks have already revealed several rumored specifications for the Xiaomi 17T.

The smartphone is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 processor, positioning it as a strong mid-to-high-end Android device.

Current leaks also suggest the phone may include a triple-camera system consisting of:

50MP primary camera

50MP 2x telephoto lens

12MP ultrawide sensor

Battery life could become another major selling point. Reports suggest that Xiaomi may equip the device with a large 6,500mAh battery, alongside 67W wired fast charging support.

Charger Availability May Vary By Region

The certification listing confirms that buyers in Brazil will likely receive a charger inside the retail box because of local regulations.

However, customers in Europe and several other regions may not receive a bundled charging adapter, following the growing industry trend of removing chargers from smartphone packaging.

Originally published on Tech Times