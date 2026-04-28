Tim Hoyt Signs Two-Year Lyon Deal After Rising Through Worcester Warriors, International Rugby Ranks

Worcester Warriors prop Tim Hoyt has officially signed a two-year contract with French Top 14 side Lyon OU Rugby. The 23-year-old will join the club ahead of the upcoming season as Lyon continues strengthening its front-row options.

Lyon confirmed the signing via social media, announcing Hoyt as the third prop addition alongside Tongan international Opeti Helu and Argentina international Thomas Gallo.

Worcester Warriors Development Shaped Tim Hoyt's Career

Tim Hoyt developed steadily during his time at Worcester Warriors after moving from Leicester Tigers. This season, he started 11 of his 18 appearances for the Warriors, showing his growing importance within the squad.

At Leicester Tigers, he made seven appearances in the Premiership Rugby Cup and featured once in the Premiership. His development also included loan spells with Chinnor and Nottingham, which helped him gain valuable experience in competitive match environments.

International Rugby Experience With Fiji And England U20s

On the international stage, Hoyt has represented England at the U20 level before switching allegiance to Fiji. He has already earned two senior caps for Fiji, featuring against France and Spain during autumn test matches.

Hoyt's combination of youth, physical strength, and international exposure has made him an appealing prospect for top European clubs.

Lyon Rugby Strengthens Front Row With Emerging Talent

Lyon's decision to sign Hoyt reflects the club's strategy of investing in young, high-potential forwards. According to Rugby Pass, Worcester head coach Matt Everard previously described Hoyt as a "brilliant young tighthead prospect," with expectations growing around interest from major European teams.

The French club continues to build depth in its forward pack as it aims to compete strongly in both the Top 14 and European competitions.

Worcester Warriors Retain Key Players For 2026/27

While Hoyt departs, Worcester Warriors have secured several important players for the 2026/27 season, including Juan Gonzalez, Tim Anstee, and Will Reed as part of their long-term squad planning.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com