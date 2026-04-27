Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge celebrated an unforgettable moment in distance running after Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha reportedly shattered the iconic two-hour marathon barrier at the London Marathon.

The Kenyan icon shared an emotional message on Instagram, calling the achievement a historic day for the sport and a powerful reminder of human potential.

The Sub-Two-Hour Marathon Dream Becomes Reality

Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, expressed pride in seeing another generation of athletes push the limits of endurance. He described the feat as proof that marathon running is entering a new era fueled by talent, innovation, and relentless belief.

For decades, runners and sports scientists viewed a sub-two-hour marathon as one of athletics' greatest challenges.

Kipchoge himself became the first man to run a marathon distance under two hours during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in 2019, although the event was not officially recognized due to controlled race conditions.

Now, the accomplishment has reached one of the world's biggest marathon stages. According to Kipchoge, the performances of Sawe and Kejelcha demonstrate that elite marathon racing continues to evolve at an astonishing pace.

"Breaking the sub-two-hour barrier in the marathon has long been a dream for runners everywhere, and today, you've made that dream come true."

The Olympic champion said he always hoped another athlete would continue believing that the barrier could be broken in an official city marathon. Their success, he added, validates years of progress in training, sports science, nutrition, and athlete preparation.

'No Human Is Limited' Message Inspires Runners Worldwide

Kipchoge ended his statement with his famous message, "No Human Is Limited," encouraging athletes around the world to dream bigger and push beyond perceived limits.

Kipchoge once owned the London marathon, but it's expected that future generations will break his elusive record. It's great to see next-gen runners step up and embrace the challenge all the way.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com