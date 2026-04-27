Walmart Issues Recall on Popular Adjustable Dumbbells Over Safety Concerns

About 50,000 adjustable dumbbells sold at Walmart have been recalled after federal safety officials warned that parts of the product can come loose during use and cause injuries.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of the FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select 5–52.5 lb. Adjustable Dumbbells, made by New York-based Tzumi Electronics.

According to FoxBusiness, officials said the product should be replaced immediately because the weight plates can detach from the handle while someone is exercising, creating an "impact hazard."

The agency reported more than 115 complaints about weight plates coming loose. At least six injuries have already been confirmed, including broken toes, bruises, cuts, and contusions.

Regulators warned that the falling plates can strike users or people nearby without warning.

The recalled dumbbells are model 8361 and include specific serial numbers ranging from KK23288361 to KK23388361 and KK207608361 to KK21347836.

The equipment is black with red accents and comes with a molded plastic tray.

Users adjust the weight from 5 to 52.5 pounds in small increments by turning the handle while it sits in the tray.

Dozens of incidents have been reported of the plates coming loose during use, causing injuries varying from broken toes to cuts and bruises. https://t.co/r69cjJZ3Bj — FOX 9 (@FOX9) April 25, 2026

FitRx Dumbbells Pulled From Shelves

Walmart confirmed the recall in a statement, stressing customer safety. "Safety is a top priority," a spokesperson said.

"When notified of the recall, we moved swiftly to remove the product from our stores and implemented a sales block at our registers and online. Customers who have this should discontinue use."

The dumbbells were sold nationwide in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com from January through November 2024 for around $100, Yahoo reported.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product right away and request a free replacement from Tzumi Electronics.

Instructions include marking the storage tray with the word "Recalled," registering the product online, and then disposing of it after confirmation.

Customers can check if their product is affected by looking for the "FitRx" label printed on both the dumbbell handles and tray.

Support is available through Tzumi's customer service line or email for those needing help with the recall process.

Originally published on vcpost.com