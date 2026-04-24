Who is really in control of the Strait of Hormuz as Donald Trump claims he is the one who 'kept it closed'? The disputed chokepoint at the centre of rising US-Iran tensions has become a flashpoint for competing narratives, with Trump's remarks fuelling questions over whether Washington, Tehran, or shifting military realities are effectively shaping access to one of the world's most critical oil routes.

Escalating Rhetoric Fuels Global Alarm Over Key Oil Chokepoint

Tensions in the Gulf have intensified after Donald Trump was widely reported as claiming he played a central role in maintaining pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, saying in viral commentary that 'I'm the one who kept it closed'. The remarks, circulating across political and social platforms, have reignited fears of a wider US-Iran war scenario and renewed scrutiny over one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global crude oil passes, has become a focal point of geopolitical instability as naval activity, diplomatic friction, and market uncertainty converge.

Heightened Military Presence in the Gulf Region

Recent developments indicate increased naval operations by the United States in the wider Gulf area, with maritime security being prioritised amid concerns over shipping disruptions. While official military directives remain closely guarded, regional observers note a more assertive posture in protecting commercial shipping lanes.

Iran, meanwhile, has consistently opposed any external control over the Strait, warning that attempts to restrict or militarise the waterway would be viewed as hostile actions. This has contributed to a cycle of reciprocal warnings between Tehran and Washington.

Trump's Messaging Intensifies Geopolitical Debate

Trump's reported framing of the situation has become a flashpoint in international debate. His viral comment suggesting he is 'the one who kept it closed' has been interpreted by analysts as part of a broader political narrative emphasising economic pressure on Iran and control over strategic infrastructure.

According to Al Jazeera's TikTok, Trump claimed the US has 'total control' of the Strait of Hormuz and said he kept it closed to block Iran's oil revenue.

@aljazeeraenglish Donald Trump said he is the one keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, because opening it would enable Iran to make “$500 million a day”. . The president also asserted that the US-Israeli war on Iran is going well because it hasn’t lasted for as long as the Vietnam War. #news ♬ original sound - Al Jazeera English - Al Jazeera English

Supporters of the stance argue it reflects a hardline deterrence strategy, while critics say it risks escalating already fragile tensions in the region. The ambiguity surrounding the statement has further fuelled speculation about the US position on maritime restrictions.

Strait of Hormuz Pressure Impacts Global Markets

Global oil markets have reacted sensitively to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, with even unverified reports of disruption contributing to price volatility. Shipping firms operating in the region have reportedly faced higher insurance premiums, while some cargo routes have been adjusted to reduce exposure to potential risks.

Energy analysts warn that sustained instability in the Strait could have immediate ripple effects across fuel prices and supply chains, particularly for import-dependent economies.

Diplomatic Uncertainty Continues

Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement through indirect channels, no concrete breakthrough has been confirmed between the United States and Iran. Regional intermediaries are believed to be involved in efforts to prevent further escalation, although progress remains limited.

The situation is increasingly being described by analysts as a fragile standoff, where misinterpretation or rapid escalation could significantly alter the balance of regional stability.

Originally published on IBTimes UK