US Travel Association Strongly Condemns World Cup 2026 Travel Advisory

The US Travel Association has spoken out against a travel advisory issued for the upcoming 2026 World Cup signed by more than 120 civil society groups.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19. The US is one of the host countries, along with Canada and Mexico.

Civil Groups Issue Travel Advisory

The travel advisory issued by the civil groups, which include Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), warned fans, players, journalists, and other tourists about the risks of traveling to the US for the World Cup.

"World Cup games will be played in 11 different cities across the United States, which, like many localities, have already been the target of the Trump administration's violent and abusive immigration crackdown," the travel advisory states. "The impacts of these policies vary by locality."

"While the Trump administration's rising authoritarianism and increasing violence pose serious risks to all, those from immigrant communities, racial and ethnic minority groups, and LGBTQ+ individuals have been and continue to be disproportionately targeted and affected by the administration's policies and, as such, are most vulnerable to serious harm when traveling to and/or within the United States," the statement adds.

Furthermore, the travel advisory called on everyone traveling to or within the US for the World Cup "to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when traveling to and within the United States."

The travel advisory can be read in full here.

US Travel Association Condemns Travel Advisory

According to a report by Travel Weekly, the US Travel Association has responded to the travel advisory, calling it "sabotage."

While the association did acknowledge the issues that surround the entry policies of the US, it insists that the advisory is a misrepresentation of the experience of majority of tourists who have visited the country.

"We continue to oppose potential visa fees, social media screening and policies that make the U.S. less competitive as a destination," said US Travel Association CEO Geoff Freeman. "We say that directly, including to the administration itself. But discouraging travel by calling the U.S. unsafe for visitors is a different thing entirely.

He added, "The notion that visiting America poses a meaningful safety risk is not a good-faith warning, it's a political tactic designed to cause economic harm."

Originally published on Travelers Today