Patriots Stand Behind Mike Vrabel Amid Dianna Russini Controversy as Coach Prioritizes Family

Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini were spotted together last time, and this immediately caught the internet by storm. When their photos surfaced online, the league knew this would be a big controversy before the NFL Draft.

However, the New England Patriots publicly supported their head coach in the controversy. The organization believed that it's time for Vrabel to prioritize his mental well-being during this hard time.

Vrabel to Focus on His Family First

According to The Guardian, Vrabel addressed the situation ahead of Thursday's draft proceedings and confirmed he will step away from day three of the NFL Draft to focus on his family and personal well-being. The Patriots coach stated that his priorities remain "family first" as he undergoes counseling following the public scrutiny surrounding the recently published photos.

The controversy started after additional images of Vrabel and Russini appeared online this week.

Reports from entertainment outlets showed the pair together at a New York bar in 2020 and later at a Mississippi casino in 2024. Both Vrabel and Russini, who are married to other people, have maintained that their relationship is purely platonic.

Patriots Release Statement Supporting Vrabel

Despite the growing media attention, the Patriots made it clear they remain fully behind their head coach.

In an official statement, the organization praised Mike Vrabel for prioritizing his family and mental well-being while expressing confidence in the team's leadership structure during the draft process.

The franchise said that preparations for the NFL Draft are already complete and that executive Eliot Wolf and the personnel department are fully equipped to manage the remaining selections without Vrabel physically present.

NFL Will Not Investigate Situation

The NFL reportedly decided not to investigate Vrabel regarding the original photos published earlier this month. While the league's personal conduct policy requires members to avoid behavior considered damaging to the NFL's reputation, officials have not found grounds for disciplinary action.

Vrabel also revealed he spoke directly with Patriots players earlier this week to address the matter internally and maintain transparency within the locker room.

Russini Resigns From The Athletic

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini officially resigned from The Athletic after an internal investigation followed the initial reports.

In a statement, Russini defended her professional integrity and criticized what she described as baseless speculation from media commentators.

The controversy comes shortly after Vrabel guided the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in his first season as head coach, earning NFL Coach of the Year honors for orchestrating one of the league's biggest turnarounds.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com