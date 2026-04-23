Meta has confirmed that it is giving parents more access and control over what their kids are asking the Meta AI chatbot in this latest update, and it will help share more of their wards' activity online.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform has made its proprietary chatbot, Meta AI, available for minors to access, but only for those who have teen accounts, with their parents' permission.

Meta AI's Kids Chats Now Accessible to Parents

In a new blog post shared by Meta, the platform is now giving parents a way to access their kids' chats and conversations with Meta AI, the platform's dedicated chatbot. Parents who are supervising Teen Accounts will get access to what their children have talked about with the Meta AI chatbot, but only the chats from the past seven days upon accessing it will be visible.

This is part of Meta's promise to help "support parents as they help their teens navigate AI," which previously centered on giving the legal-aged guardians insights into what their children discussed with Meta AI.

The latest focus by Meta is to give parents more information as to what teens discuss with the generative AI chatbot, but according to CNET, experts said that this may bring unintended consequences, as it essentially reduces teens' privacy.

Gather Insights on Their Kids' Meta AI Chats

Meta said that the latest capabilities of parents or guardians who manage teen accounts will help give them more insight on what their teens are talking about with the chatbot. This could be found under the new "Insights" tab under the supervision section, accessible on both the app and the web.

According to Meta, parents or guardians may access the chats that their teen had with Meta AI on platforms where it is available, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Apart from getting access to Insights, Meta also said that it will give parents "conversation starters" from experts to help them talk to their teens about their AI experiences.

The latest feature adds to the various teen safety measures added by Meta over the years, including a specific one on Instagram, which will alert parents or guardians whenever their teens search for something about or related to suicide.

Originally published on Tech Times