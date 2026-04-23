Tech

Mullvad VPN Fixes iOS Data Leak Issue With New Optional Setting to Strengthen Privacy

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Mullvad VPN, widely recognized as one of the top privacy-focused VPN services, has announced a new fix aimed at addressing long-standing data leak issues on Apple's iOS platform.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that it is rolling out a solution designed to prevent traffic leaks and reduce exposure during network attacks.

IOS VPN Security Issue And LocalNet Attack Risk

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iOS devices face a known vulnerability where certain types of traffic may bypass VPN protection.

According to CNET, the issue becomes even more serious during LocalNet attacks, where malicious actors imitate trusted Wi-Fi networks such as café hotspots to intercept user data.

To address this, VPN providers must force all app traffic through a secure tunnel. Mullvad's approach relies on an advanced configuration called includeAllNetworks, which ensures that all data flows through the VPN without exception.

Why Mullvad Made The Fix Optional

Mullvad acknowledged that it had delayed implementing the full fix due to compatibility concerns with Apple's frequent iOS updates. In some cases, forced VPN configurations can trigger update conflicts, potentially causing device restarts or update loops.

To avoid these issues, Mullvad has now made the include AllNetworks setting optional. The company also added a safeguard that prevents system instability during updates.

When iOS updates are detected, users will receive a warning prompting them to either disable the VPN temporarily or turn off the new setting to prevent disruptions.

Improved Privacy With User Control

The updated feature aims to eliminate VPN leak risks while still giving users control over how they manage stability and security.

Furthermore, Mullvad encourages iOS users to report any update-related issues directly to Apple, especially if they experience freezing or installation failures.

Although the feature is expected to roll out soon, Mullvad says the implementation is not yet fully complete.

Originally published on Tech Times

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