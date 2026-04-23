Anthropic Expands Claude AI Integrations With Spotify, Third-Party Apps For Smarter Everyday Tasks

Anthropic has expanded the capabilities of its Claude AI chatbot by introducing a set of new connected services, moving the platform further into lifestyle assistance. For daily users who use several apps, this is the kind of convenience that you need.

The update enables users to link Claude with popular apps, including Spotify and Booking.com, Viator, Uber, TripAdvisor, TurboTax, Instacart, Audible, and more, with additional integrations expected in future releases.

AI Chatbot Moves Beyond Work Use Cases

Until now, Claude's integrations were largely centered on productivity, education, and work-related tools. This latest expansion means it's going outside its usual capability. The chatbot is now leaning into personal and lifestyle use cases, making it a more versatile daily assistant.

According to Anthropic's blog, users can now rely on Claude to help with real-world planning tasks, such as organizing travel itineraries, booking services, or coordinating entertainment options.

For instance, Claude can help plan a hiking trip using AllTrails and then suggest a Spotify playlist that matches the activity's duration and mood, creating a more seamless experience across apps.

Smarter App Suggestions Inside Conversations

Anthropic has also improved how Claude recommends connected services during conversations. Instead of requiring users to manually choose which app to use, the AI now proactively suggests relevant integrations based on context.

This means that if a user mentions travel plans, dining, or errands, Claude can automatically surface tools like Booking.com, Uber, or Resy. The goal is to reduce friction and allow users to complete multi-step tasks without constantly switching between apps.

User Control And Confirmation Remain Central

Despite these expanded capabilities, Claude does not execute actions autonomously, according to Engadget.

Anthropic confirmed that the AI will always request user approval before completing bookings, purchases, or other transactions. Through this, users maintain full control over decisions and prevent unintended actions while still benefiting from AI assistance.

In other news, Tech Times reported that Claude Mythos helped Mozilla discover 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox 150.

Originally published on Tech Times