Tech

YouTube TV Reportedly Rolls Out Multiview Support For All Channels, No Longer Limited to Sports

You get to watch more on multiview.

By
YouTube TV Multiview

Multiview, the much-beloved YouTube TV feature which allows users to stream various channels on one screen, is now rolling out support that can stream all kinds of channels on the app.

This means that users can now select all channels that are part of YouTube TV to stream in Multiview, and it is no longer exclusive to sports and pre-selected content arranged by the company.

YouTube TV Rolls Out Multiview Support For All Channels

In a recent post on the r/YouTubeTV subreddit, a user revealed that the platform has begun rolling out a new Multiview selection feature that supports all channels on the service.

Instead of having limited, pre-arranged channels to choose from, YouTube TV now reportedly offers different sections that properly categorize the different genres it streams.

The categories offer recommended sports, news, movies, series, and other channels that are on the YouTube TV service, with the original poster saying that all channels are available on the streaming platform.

There are other Redditors who commented that they are not yet seeing the upgraded Multiview feature, but a community moderator said that YouTube TV is sometimes slow to roll out the feature. Nonetheless, it will still arrive eventually.

Multiview Is No Longer Exclusive to Sports, Pre-arranged Channels

Google's YouTube TV support page did not mention any kind of change on the platform, but it talked about how the streaming service can play multiple screens of various channels, including popular ones, on one display.

The first iteration of the Multiview feature came after YouTube TV acquired the rights to stream the NFL Sunday Ticket, with the company featuring multiple football games to play on one screen.

Next, the company added multiple sports to stream, followed by non-sports content, but these came only in pre-selected packages. The latest update from YouTube TV is the arrival of Multiview to the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Originally published on Tech Times

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