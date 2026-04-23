Scientist Says Aliens Are Branded As 'Evil' But People On Earth Could Be Worse Than Them

An American scientist said people have portrayed aliens in a bad way but it could be the other way around.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been studying astrophysics and the search for extraterrestrial life for over three decades. In a recent appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Tyson shared a thought-provoking insight about aliens.

The renowned scientist challenged the idea that aliens are inherently hostile. He argued that the myth of 'evil' invaders is purely based on human speculation.

Tyson suggested that our fears reflect our own history. He strongly suggested that people may have succeeded in popularising that narrative but they could be worse than aliens.

'We always think that they're evil, right? But maybe they're not evil,' Tyson said. 'Maybe we, thinking they're evil is based on the knowledge that we are evil to one another. And it's just a mirror. We tell evil alien stories as mirrors to our own behavior when we have a higher advanced culture [and] encounter one that's lower advanced. And it's bad'.

Earth May Not be Appealing to Aliens

Tyson went on and expanded on his hypothesis about aliens. He posited that any civilisation capable of interstellar travel possess immense intelligence and it would likely lead them to a grim conclusion about our species.

According to Tyson, aliens might observe Earth from a distance and witness our capacity for both brilliance and utter destruction. These factors could make aliens disinterested in invading our planet.

'And so, I think the aliens would come and they would see this behavior, they would see us fighting and killing one another over to your skin color and who you sleep with and who you pray to and what side of a line in the sand you're born on, and I think the aliens would just leave immediately and report back that there's no sign of intelligent life on Earth,' Tyson added.

Science Is About Evidence

Tyson may be convinced that extraterrestrial beings likely exist somewhere in the vastness of space. However, he is far from persuaded that they have ever set foot on Earth.

Tyson maintains a firm stance on the distinction between belief and science. He acknowledges the undeniable fascination with aliens and UFOs. Yet, he insists that anecdotes do not equal data. For Tyson, the scientific method remains the only reliable yardstick for truth.

'Everyone that studied the question of life in the universe... would not deny the likelihood of life elsewhere,' Tyson told CBS Mornings this past October.

'We all grew up when no one had cameras, so everything was an eyewitness testimony,' he emphasised. 'Everybody has got a high resolution camera video, and nobody's got some alien walking off their flying saucer.'

In line with Tyson's recent takes on extraterrestrial life, the world has been abuzz by an array of mysterious cases of missing and dead scientists linked to UFO. As it stands, there are already 11 reported missing or dead scientists and all of them had ties with UFO and classified research.

Originally published on IBTimes UK