NFL Trade Rumors: San Francisco 49ers Linked to Bills WR Keon Coleman in Potential Buy-Low Move

The San Francisco 49ers may still look to add another offensive weapon before the new season begins, and one name continues to emerge in trade speculation: Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills.

While San Francisco is expected to evaluate wide receiver talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office could also turn to the trade market to strengthen the offense surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Is Keon Coleman the Missing Puzzle For Shanahan?

Coleman, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of potential in Buffalo but has yet to fully establish himself as a reliable playmaker. Because of that, some analysts believe the Bills may consider moving him if the right offer becomes available.

According to Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay, the 49ers should consider using one of their fourth-round picks to acquire Keon Coleman. San Francisco currently holds four selections in the fourth round, giving the team flexibility to make a low-risk move.

Coleman's size and athletic profile make him an intriguing fit in Shanahan's offensive system. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 215 pounds, the young receiver possesses the physical tools teams value in a potential future No. 1 option.

Although Coleman produced modest numbers during his first two NFL seasons, many scouts still believe his ceiling remains high. Injuries slowed portions of his development, but the 22-year-old continues to show strong hands, contested-catch ability, and red-zone upside.

49ers Seeking Long-Term Stability at Wide Receiver

San Francisco's wide receiver room enters the future with several question marks. According to Niners Wire, injuries have affected multiple key players, including Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Ricky Pearsall.

Recruiting Coleman could give the 49ers both immediate depth and long-term potential. Pairing him with Pearsall would also provide the franchise with two young receivers capable of developing alongside Purdy for years to come.

The final decision will rest with Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, but Coleman's potential is massive. The scouts are extremely curious about his progress this upcoming season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com