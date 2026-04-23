PBS Employee and Marine Veteran Dead After Being Shot in Upper Body by Estranged Husband

A 25-year-old PBS Kansas employee and former Marine has died after police say she was shot outside her Wichita apartment by her estranged husband.

Ivy Unruh was shot in the upper body on Apr. 17 and was taken to a hospital in grave condition, according to the Wichita Police Department. Police said she died three days later, and her husband, Joshua Orlando, 29, was later charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Authorities said officers responded to a reported shooting around 8 a.m. at The Remington Apartments in northeast Wichita. When they arrived, they found Unruh near one of the apartment buildings and recovered a firearm at the scene, police said, according to People.

Orlando was arrested at the scene and initially booked on suspicion of aggravated battery before the case was upgraded after Unruh's death. He remains in custody and had a first court appearance Tuesday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5, according to court records cited in reports.

Unruh served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November 2020 to November 2024 and reached the rank of sergeant, according to military information cited in reports. Fox News reported that she deployed to Australia in 2023 and later worked as a broadcast engineer at PBS Kansas, WHMI reported.

PBS Kansas colleagues described Unruh as a reliable and respected team member, and station president Victor Hogstrom called the death shocking. Reports also said the case is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide and that police found no prior domestic violence reports involving the couple in Wichita.

Family and friends have shared tributes, and a fundraising effort has been launched to help cover funeral expenses, according to published reports. The case has drawn attention to domestic violence risks even as investigators continue to gather details about the shooting and the relationship between Unruh and Orlando, as per the Hindustan Times.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald