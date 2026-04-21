News

Canadian Tourist Killed After Armed Man Opens Fire at Teotihuacán Pyramids

Six more people have been wounded by gunfire.

By
Teotihuacán Pyramids, Mexico

A Canadian tourist has been killed by an armed man who opened fire at the Teotihuacán pyramids in Mexico. The Teotihuacán pyramids are famous tourist attractions in the country.

Six more people have reportedly been hurt by the gunfire.

Armed Gunman Opens Fire at Pyramids in Mexico

According to a report by The Guardian, the shooting incident took place at around lunchtime on Monday.

The gunman killed himself after opening fire. His nationality remains unknown as of press time.

The lone fatality is a 32-year-old woman from Canada. Another Canadian woman was injured, along with a Brazilian, two Colombians, and two Americans. An additional seven other people were injured while scrambling for safety, including four Americans, a Brazilian, a Colombian, and a Russian.

Canada's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of its incidents as well as the injured status of the other, per CNN.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Reacts to Shooting

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured that federal, state, and local agencies are all working to address the shooting incident.

"What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us," said Sheinbaum. "I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian Embassy."

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez has likewise offered her support for the victims.

Originally published on Travelers Today

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Mexico

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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