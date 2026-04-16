Donald Trump’s Bizarre Explanation for AI ‘Jesus’ Meme Backfires as Expert Warns of a ‘Roaring Bonfire’

Donald Trump has defended his decision to share, then swiftly delete, an AI-generated image casting him in a Jesus-like pose, insisting that the viral picture showed him as a 'doctor' rather than a messianic figure, a clarification that critics say has only intensified scrutiny of the president's judgement.

The row began when Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on social media, showing him in flowing robes with a red sash, a glowing hand extended, and a halo-like aura. The timing alone raised eyebrows. It appeared around Easter, at the same moment he was engaged in a very public feud with Pope Leo XIV, and it immediately drew accusations of blasphemy from some religious conservatives who are usually in his corner. The picture vanished from his feed soon after, but by then screenshots were everywhere.

Pressed by reporters about the image, Trump did not deny sharing it. Instead, he offered a carefully worded defence that few seemed to find convincing.

'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor,' he said, explaining that it was 'supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better.' He added that he later removed the image because he 'didn't want to have anybody be confused.'

It was meant as a neat explanation. To many, it sounded like a new problem.

President Trump claims the viral image that was posted on Truth was not a depiction of him as Jesus Christ but was him being depicted as a doctor.



Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor… pic.twitter.com/4pfSRFPdrp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2026

Donald Trump And A Pattern That Won't Die

The news came after a bruising eight days in which Donald Trump's relationship with religion and religious symbolism had already been under the microscope. His clash with Pope Leo XIV, described by strategist Evan Siegfried as 'an attack on Pope Leo, the only American pope in history,' had dominated coverage over Easter. Against that backdrop, an AI-crafted, quasi-biblical portrait of Trump was never going to be interpreted in a vacuum.

Siegfried, president of Somm Consulting and a veteran of Republican communications battles, argues that the significance of the meme lies less in the single image than in what it reveals about Trump's instincts.

'What we're seeing isn't an isolated gaffe, it's a pattern, and when a pattern emerges over eight days, the pattern itself becomes the story,' he says.

He sketches out the sequence in stark terms. It began on Easter Sunday, in the middle of a culture-war skirmish with the Vatican, and ended a week later with the AI image of Trump styled unmistakably like Jesus. The robes, the sash, the glowing aura, and the visual language were overtly religious. To then claim it was really a medical tableau, Siegfried suggests, stretched credulity.

'Every new development throws gas on what should be a dying fire. What should have been embers by now is now a roaring bonfire,' he adds. 'This is a self-own of the worst magnitude.'

By insisting that an image many people plainly experienced as a Jesus reference was actually a benign doctor scene, he invited more mockery, added a layer of farce, and ensured the story's half-life grew longer, not shorter.

Explanation, Deletion And The Politics Of Spectacle

The public part of the drama is deceptively simple. Donald Trump posts an AI image. Critics from both sides call it sacrilegious. He deletes it. He says it was misunderstood. End of story, in theory.

In practice, the deletion itself stands out. Trump rarely backs away from his own online output. The fact that he took the image down suggests his team recognised that the backlash, especially among religious supporters, was cutting deeper than usual.

Trump Posts AI Photo With Jesus—Days After He Was Slammed For ‘Blasphemy’https://t.co/1KDCpX1NXo pic.twitter.com/QZTIiik115 — Forbes (@Forbes) April 15, 2026

Yet the damage, in narrative terms, had already been done. The picture was circulating widely. Commentators were splicing it into memes and late-night monologues. The act of deletion merely confirmed there was something to be embarrassed about.

From that point, the focus shifted almost entirely. Analysts stopped asking what the post meant and started asking why the explanation sounded so implausible. The story morphed from a row about religious imagery into a broader question about Trump's judgment and his apparent comfort in placing himself at the centre of quasi-sacred iconography, even when he later denies that is what he has done.

There is also the AI factor, which quietly sits behind the theatrics. In an era where synthetic images can be created and shared in seconds, the Trump 'Jesus' meme is a textbook example of how quickly a single, stylised picture can escape its original context. Once unleashed into the social media ecosystem, particularly at a moment dense with symbolism like Easter, it acquires a life of its own.

Nonetheless, the political reality is hard to miss. A president who thrived for years on provocative imagery and norm-bending theatrics now finds that the same instincts can backfire in new ways when they intersect with faith. The AI era has simply made the pictures brighter, stranger and harder to walk away from.

Originally published on IBTimes UK