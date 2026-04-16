18 Die In Ukraine As Russia Launches One Of The Largest Drone Attacks Of The Year

18 people have died in Ukraine after Russia launched one of the largest drone attacks this year, Kyiv authorities said. Almost 120 people were also wounded in attacks across the country.

Concretely, Moscow launched over 650 drones and 44 missiles in 24 hours before Thursday morning, CNN noted, citing the Ukrainian Air Force. Major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro were targeted.

"Over the past day and night, Russia carried out a massive terrorist attack against Ukraine with almost 700 drones, dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles. The attack primarily targeted civilians," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Four people died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old boy. 48 were wounded in the attack in the city. Eight died in Odesa following an attack on a residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the attack, saying it has further "proven that Russia does not deserve any easing of global policy or lifting of sanctions."

Russia has largely relied on its air force to inflict damage to Ukraine, and many Western officials now believe it is more dangerous than before it launched the war in 2022.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, many military observers were puzzled by the poor early performance of its air arm. Reuters reported at the time that U.S. officials and analysts were surprised Russia had failed to establish the kind of air dominance many had expected, even as Ukrainian air defenses and fighter sorties complicated Moscow's campaign.

Four years later, experts say that initial underperformance may have encouraged dangerous complacency in the West. The report, citing air combat specialists, claimed that Russia's air force now poses a significantly greater threat to NATO than it did before the invasion because it has adapted under wartime conditions rather than collapsed under them.

The outlet said Russian pilots are more seasoned, aircraft losses have been replenished in key fleets, and weapons and support systems have been refined through constant combat use.

Originally published on IBTimes