Anxiety Medication Xanax Recalled After Failing Quality Standards

A commonly prescribed anxiety medication, Xanax XR, has been recalled across the United States after it failed key quality tests, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves 3-milligram tablets packaged in 60-count bottles and affects patients who received the medicine between August 27, 2024, and May 29, 2025.

Health officials said the issue was discovered when the drug did not meet dissolution standards, meaning the tablets may not break down in the body the way they are supposed to.

Because of this, the FDA classified the recall as Class II. This means the product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," although the chance of serious harm is considered low.

The recalled medication was first pulled voluntarily by distributor Viatris on March 17 before being expanded nationwide on April 15.

According to the NY Post, the California State Board of Pharmacy confirmed the recall and said it was done "out of an abundance of caution," adding that no reports of adverse reactions have been received so far.

Anxiety drug Xanax recalled nationwide: How to check if your prescription is included https://t.co/1ka24f4Zwi pic.twitter.com/3dM5umuCih — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) April 15, 2026

Patients Advised to Stop Taking Affected Xanax

Patients are being asked to check their prescription bottles for lot number 8177156 and an expiration date of February 28, 2027, People reported.

Those details confirm whether a bottle is part of the recall. Officials also advised anyone with the affected medicine to stop taking it immediately and safely dispose of it, then contact their healthcare provider for a replacement prescription.

Xanax, known by its generic name alprazolam, is a benzodiazepine often used for short-term treatment of anxiety and panic disorders.

It works by calming the nervous system, helping reduce feelings of stress and fear. Because of this effect, it is one of the most commonly prescribed medications in its class in the United States.

For patients who rely on this medicine daily, the recall may feel unsettling.

One pharmacist's guidance shared in public health materials reminds patients that safety checks like this are part of normal drug monitoring.

Still, experts say it is important not to ignore recall notices, especially when they involve medications that affect the brain and nervous system.

Originally published on vcpost.com