Infant Car Seat Recall Affects Products Sold at Walmart, Target, and Online

The recall involves specific Graco SnugRide Turn & Slide car seats sold between January and March 2026 at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Babylist, and through the company's official website.

The issue centers on the car seat base. According to federal safety officials, a problem found during testing showed that the carrier could detach from the base in certain crash situations.

This creates what regulators describe as an "increased risk of injury" for infants using the product, NYPost reported.

A report from the Department of Transportation explained that the base's locking hooks may fail to hold the carrier securely.

Even when properly placed, the carrier could come loose if the car is involved in a crash. A total of 5,126 units are believed to be affected.

Parents who purchased Graco’s SnugRide Turn & Slide infant car seat are being urged to check model numbers after the company announced a recall tied to a “structural issue.” https://t.co/8EESaFcCds — ARC El Paso (@ARCElPasoTV) April 15, 2026

Graco Issues Recall, Offers Free Replacement

Graco announced the recall voluntarily and emphasized its commitment to child safety.

"At Graco, the safety of children and the trust of parents and caregivers are at the heart of everything we do," the company said.

According to LGM Corp, It also acknowledged that the recall may cause inconvenience for families, adding, "We know parents rely on Graco products every day, and we understand this may create frustration and disruption."

The recall only affects select SnugRide Turn & Slide models, including some travel systems that come with matching car seats and bases.

Other products, such as EasyTurn, Turn2Me, and other SnugRide models, are not included in the recall.

Parents and caregivers are being advised to stop using the car seat with its base right away.

However, the company noted that the seat itself can still be used safely without the base if installed properly using a vehicle's seat belt and following the product instructions carefully.

To help families, Graco is offering free replacement products. Depending on what was originally purchased, customers may receive a new infant seat, toddler seat, or replacement base.

The company is asking affected users to check the model number found on the base label, upload a photo of it, and complete an online recall registration form.

Originally published on vcpost.com