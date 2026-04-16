Padres Manager Craig Stammen Implements Heavy Rotation Strategy, Rests Fernando Tatis Jr. Early

The San Diego Padres are taking a risky approach early in the 2026 season under new manager Craig Stammen, prioritizing rest and roster depth, even for their biggest stars.

The organization decided to rest Fernando Tatis Jr. as part of their strategy.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Receives Planned Rest Day

Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was held out of Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, marking his first scheduled rest day of the season.

Tatis had started the Padres' first 17 games, compiling a .242/.316/.303 slash line. While still searching for his first home run, his recent performance showed signs of improvement, recording six hits and a walk over his last three outings.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos filled in during his absence, highlighting the team's willingness to rely on depth rather than overextend key players early.

Craig Stammen Prioritizes Long-Term Performance

According to MLB, Craig Stammen has made it clear that managing workload across a 162-game season is central to his philosophy. His approach challenges the traditional expectation that star players remain in the lineup daily, instead focusing on sustainability and peak performance over time.

Stammen's tactics will involve rotating players and scheduling rest days. He aims to keep the roster fresh deep into the season, when games carry greater postseason implications.

Padres Bench Depth Fuels Early Success

San Diego's depth has quickly become a strength. The Padres have won six straight games and nine of their last ten, showing that production does not drop when starters sit.

Increased opportunities have allowed bench players to stay game-ready, contributing offensively and defensively when called upon. This balanced approach has helped maintain momentum without sacrificing performance.

Lineup Flexibility Adds Another Layer

Beyond rest days, Fernando Tatis Jr. has also displayed defensive versatility, including appearances at second base earlier in the week. These adjustments give Stammen more flexibility in constructing lineups while managing player fatigue.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com