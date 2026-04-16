NFL Trade Rumors: Dee Winters Could Be Moved as San Francisco Faces Linebacker Logjam

The San Francisco 49ers head into the offseason with a rare problem: too much depth at linebacker.

The team knows that its depth is typically a strength, but having nine players at one position creates an unavoidable roster crunch that must be resolved before the regular season. One of the trade candidates is Dee Winters.

Crowded Linebacker Room Forces Tough Decisions

The focus of the unit is Fred Warner, who remains the defensive anchor. He is joined by Dre Greenlaw, returning after time with the Denver Broncos.

Behind them sits a mix of rotational contributors and developmental players, including Tatum Bethune, Dee Winters, Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Garret Wallow, Curtis Robinson, and Jalen Graham.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, keeping all nine linebackers is unrealistic, forcing the front office to evaluate both immediate impact and long-term potential.

Dee Winters Emerges as the Most Logical Trade Piece

Among the group, Dee Winters stands out as a practical trade candidate. He brings starting experience, a manageable salary, and is entering the final year of his contract.

For San Francisco, moving Winters could address another issue: limited draft capital. Acquiring a Day 3 pick would give the team more flexibility in the later rounds, where the organization has historically found value.

Balancing Depth With Draft Capital

The decision is far from simple. According to Ninerswire, the San Francisco 49ers know better than most how quickly injuries can deplete a roster. Trading away depth at linebacker carries risk, especially with players like Greenlaw returning from recent physical demands.

However, younger options such as Nick Martin, who remains under contract long-term, offer some insurance. This internal depth could give the front office confidence to make a calculated move.

Leadership Faces a Strategic Problem

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan must now decide between short-term security and long-term value.

Their track record of identifying talent in later rounds may push them toward flipping a surplus player into future assets.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com