Super Rugby Franchise Moana Pasifika to Shut Down After Financial Struggles, But NZR Remains Supportive

Moana Pasifika has confirmed it will cease operations at the end of the current Super Rugby Pacific season, citing ongoing financial, operational, and strategic challenges that made the franchise unsustainable.

Despite the tough decision, New Zealand Rugby said that it was open to engaging with them. The governing body expressed support for what's ahead for the parting team.

Franchise Closure Marks Difficult Decision

The Auckland-based club announced that continuing at the top level is no longer viable despite the commitment shown by players, staff, and supporters.

According to The Guardian, chairman Dr. Kiki Maoate described the decision as one of the most difficult in the organization's history, while emphasizing pride in what the team achieved in a short span.

Leadership confirmed that transition plans are in place to support players and staff as the franchise winds down operations.

Super Rugby Pacific Faces Another Setback

Moana Pasifika's exit delivers another blow to Super Rugby Pacific, which has already experienced instability in recent years. The collapse of the Melbourne Rebels previously reduced the competition's footprint, and this latest development further shrinks the league.

New Zealand Rugby acknowledged the news with disappointment but stated it remains open to supporting any future efforts to revive a sustainable Pacific-based franchise.

"NZR remains supportive of Moana Pasifika's vision to create pathways from the Pacific and ​is saddened by the challenges the club faces," it said via FlashScore.

Financial Pressures Proved Unsustainable

Reports indicate that Moana Pasifika faced annual operating costs exceeding $10 million. While early backing from World Rugby and government support helped establish the team, long-term funding proved difficult to secure.

The franchise also struggled to attract consistent commercial sponsorships and build a stable fan base, while competing against established teams such as the Blues in the same market.

Legacy of Pacific Representation in Rugby

Founded in 2020, Moana Pasifika aimed to strengthen representation for Pacific Island nations in elite rugby, providing a pathway for players from Samoa, Tonga, and the Cook Islands.

Under head coach Tana Umaga, the team showed promise, particularly during a strong 2023 campaign. However, sustaining competitiveness and financial stability over time proved challenging.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com