X Launches Cashtags With Live Stock and Crypto Charts, Turns Social Feed Into Real-Time Trading Hub

Elon Musk had previously explored X payments through cryptocurrencies. The in-app payments materialized in 2024, but real-time trading wasn't launched at that time.

Recently, the social media platform brought a new feature called Cashtags, which aims to integrate real-time financial information directly into users' timelines. The rollout is part of the platform's ongoing effort to combine social interaction with live market insights for stocks, cryptocurrencies, and emerging digital assets.

How Cashtags Operate Inside the X Platform

According to Nikita Bier, X's Head of Product, cashtags allow users to type a dollar-sign ticker symbol or paste a crypto contract address directly into a post or search bar. The system then suggests matching financial assets, helping users quickly select the correct stock, token, or memecoin.

𝕏 has always been the best source of financial news for traders and investors. Billions of dollars are allocated every day based on what people read on Timeline.



Today we're launching our new Cashtags feature in the US and Canada on iPhone, bringing real-time financial data to... pic.twitter.com/c8s7X9gHTO — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 14, 2026

Once selected, the cashtag opens a dedicated in-app view that displays live price charts alongside related posts from other users. This creates a unified space where market data and public discussion appear side by side in real time.

The feature supports a wide range of assets, including major equities, cryptocurrencies, and tokens on networks such as Solana and Base. At launch, Cashtags are available on iPhone devices in the United States and Canada.

Integration With Wealthsimple Enables Direct Trading

Beyond viewing charts and discussions, X has expanded Cashtags with brokerage integration through a pilot partnership with Wealthsimple, Canada's largest online brokerage.

According to The Defiant, this integration allows users in Canada to tap a cashtag and open a pre-filled trading interface, significantly reducing the steps between seeing market discussion and executing a trade. The feature effectively connects social media engagement with real-world investment activity in a single flow.

X Moves Toward a Financial Super App Model

Social media is for social interaction, but with cashtags, you're not limited to interacting with people and seeing memories through photos and videos. It transforms the app into a hub for transaction tools and financial data.

Rather than building a brokerage system from scratch, X is layering financial services on top of its existing social platform.

The company already holds money transmitter licenses across more than 40 US states and continues testing its X Money payments system internally.

X plans to expand Cashtags beyond iPhone users, with upcoming support for web and Android platforms. A wider global rollout is also expected as the feature matures.

Originally published on Tech Times