Xiaomi 18 Pro Expected to Feature Customizable AI Button in New Renders

The upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro may still be months away, but early leaks are already building momentum around Xiaomi's next flagship.

New renders suggest a smart combination of design innovation and AI-driven features. The most notable is the AI button, which is becoming a trend nowadays.

Rear Display Returns With Smarter Functionality

One of the best features expected to return is the rear display, a concept Xiaomi previously explored. On the Xiaomi 18 Pro, this secondary screen is rumored to go beyond aesthetics by integrating AI-powered tools.

According to an X post, reports indicate it could handle notifications, camera previews, and interactive widgets, offering a more dynamic way to use the device without relying solely on the main screen.

If implemented well, this feature could give Xiaomi a distinct edge in a market where most flagships follow similar design patterns.

Dedicated AI Button Signals Deeper Smart Integration

Another major addition is a dedicated AI button placed along the device's frame. This customizable control is expected to provide instant access to AI features, making everyday tasks faster and more intuitive.

Users can trigger voice assistants, manage smart home devices, or interact with Xiaomi's broader ecosystem with a single press. From the looks of it, the smartphone maker is pushing AI to be a core part of the user experience for all of its products.

Flagship-Level Camera and Hardware Expectations

Performance-wise, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is shaping up to be a powerhouse. According to GSMArena, leaks suggest a triple-camera setup led by dual 200MP sensors for the main and telephoto lenses, potentially delivering exceptional detail and zoom capabilities.

The device is also rumored to feature a 6.3-inch display, a massive 7,000mAh battery, wireless charging support, and full waterproofing. These specifications point to a phone built for heavy usage, combining endurance with top-tier performance.

Xiaomi's Vision for the Next Flagship Era

While these details remain unofficial, Xiaomi is ensuring that its upcoming release will excel in both hardware and software. In today's trend, if a product has no AI innovation, it's quite gone for good.

It's not always a required feature, but having it means you have an edge over other competitors.

Originally published on Tech Times