U.S. Crime & Justice

Florida Doctor Indicted in Manslaughter Charge After Removing the Wrong Organ During Surgery, Causing Death of Patient

By
Surgery Surgery
Florida surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky is indicted for manslaughter after allegedly removing the wrong organ during surgery in 2024, causing 70-year-old patient William Bryan’s death.

A Florida grand jury has indicted Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky on a second-degree manslaughter charge in connection with the 2024 death of William Bryan, after prosecutors said the surgeon removed Bryan's liver instead of his spleen during an operation.

The indictment was announced by the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office after a Walton County grand jury returned the charge, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the surgery took place on Aug. 21, 2024, at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Florida and had been planned as a laparoscopic splenectomy. Bryan was 70 and lived in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, according to NBC News.

Authorities said the error caused severe blood loss and led to Bryan's death during the procedure. The sheriff's office said the grand jury found probable cause for criminal charges based on what happened in the operating room. Reports revealed that Shaknovsky was arrested in Miramar Beach and booked into the Walton County Jail ahead of a court appearance.

The case first drew public attention in September 2024, when Bryan's widow and family attorneys said the wrong organ had been taken and that the removed tissue was mislabeled as a spleen.

They said Bryan had gone to the hospital for treatment related to his spleen and died after losing a large amount of blood. State regulators later opened reviews of the incident, CTV News reported.

The Florida Department of Health suspended Shaknovsky's medical license in September 2024, and Alabama also issued an emergency suspension, according to a law firm representing Bryan's family.

That firm said Shaknovsky had also been connected to another wrong-site surgery in 2023 that was later settled privately. Public license records still identify him as an osteopathic physician in Florida, as per The Guardian.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Florida, Manslaughter, Doctor, Surgery
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Barcelona

Barcelona's New Tourist Tax: What Tourists Should Know as It Takes Effect

Donald Trump
Iran Uses AI to Mock Donald Trump as 'Jack Sparrow' in Savage Strike Against US Naval Presence
Donald Trump
Trump Says Iran 'Would Like To Work a Deal,' Emphasizes Tehran 'Will Not Have a Nuclear Weapon'
Police
1 Dead and 6 Injured in a Shooting Inside a New Jersey Chick-Fil-A, Suspect Still at Large
IEA chief Fatih Birol told AFP fair trade is 'a good friend' of the energy transition
IEA Head Says Current Oil Prices Don't Show Gravity Of Threat To Energy Markets Posed By Iran War
Editor's Pick
Artemis II Crew Poses with Orion 'Integrity' in Viral Post-Splashdown
Science

Artemis II Crew Poses with Orion 'Integrity' in Viral Post-Splashdown Photo After Historic Moon Flyby

Nancy Guthrie
Crime & Justice

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping a 'Case of Competing Realities'? Expert Says Savannah, Sheriff 'Not Telling Same Story'

Burger Box
Life&Style

Coachella 2026 Road Trip Eats: Why This Palm Springs Burger Spot Is Worth the Detour

XChat
Tech

XChat to Launch on iPhone, iPad Next Week—Is the Messaging App Secure?