Apple, Amazon Partner Up to Offer iPhones Satellite Access via Leo After Globalstar Acquisition

Apple's satellite connectivity for iPhones is now to be fulfilled by Amazon as a new partnership deal has come through following the e-commerce company's acquisition of satellite connectivity provider Globalstar.

Apple previously had an agreement with Globalstar, but after Amazon acquired the company, the Cupertino tech giant is still looking towards using the service. Now, this is on its way via Leo.

Amazon Is Now Apple's Provider for Satellite Connectivity

According to the latest announcement from Amazon, the company has now signed an agreement with Apple to be the provider of its satellite connectivity needs for multiple devices.

This means that, starting today, Apple's satellite connectivity feature under the Emergency SOS via satellite technology will be under Amazon Leo's operations following the Globalstar acquisition.

It was revealed by the e-commerce company that current and future Apple devices, including the iPhone 14 or later models and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 or later models, will be able to continue their use of satellite connections via Amazon Leo.

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite features offers the capability to text emergency services, send a message to family or friends, share location, and request roadside assistance, all previously done under Globalstar's operations.

Amazon said that Apple will continue to use Globalstar's infrastructure in space, as well as the upcoming low-Earth orbit satellite constellations manufactured by MDA Space, but it will soon also get access to Leo's expanded satellite network.

Amazon Acquires Globalstar in Latest Merger

The bigger picture here is Amazon and Globalstar's latest agreement on a merger of the two companies, with the large e-commerce company acquiring the American satellite telecommunications company.

According to ArsTechnica, Amazon acquired Globalstar for as much as $11.6 billion and is meant to boost the company's plans to deliver Leo's direct-to-device (D2D) capabilities.

Amazon Leo's D2D technology is meant to challenge the feature of competitor Starlink, which partnered with T-Mobile to deliver the Direct-to-Cell technology in the United States.

Moreover, this Globalstar acquisition will also help expand Amazon Leo's reach tp other global regions, available for the private and public sectors.

Originally published on Tech Times