NFL Trade Rumors: AJ Brown Rumors Resurface, But Roseman Downplays Its Possibilities

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown remains one of the league's most productive pass-catchers, but ongoing tension and public frustration have reignited trade speculation around his future. While still under contract and firmly on the roster, his comments over recent seasons have fueled questions about his long-term role in the Eagles' offense.

Brown has occasionally voiced dissatisfaction with his usage in Philadelphia, even making light remarks suggesting fantasy football managers should bench or drop him due to limited highlight opportunities. These moments, combined with reported friction involving quarterback Jalen Hurts, have kept speculation alive despite the team's public stance of stability.

Patriots and Rams Emerge as Potential Landing Spots

Among the teams linked to Brown, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly the most active potential suitors, according to Fox Sports.

The Patriots have recently shown openness to major roster moves, while team executive Eliot Wolf has left the door open for significant offensive upgrades. Head coach Mike Vrabel's previous connection with Brown has also added credibility to the speculation.

The Rams have also been mentioned in trade discussions, as they continue exploring ways to strengthen their receiving corps. Additional teams reportedly monitoring the situation include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers, all of whom could benefit from adding an elite receiver.

Eagles Maintain Public Confidence Despite Rumors

Despite ongoing speculation, Eagles leadership has consistently downplayed the possibility of a trade. General manager Howie Roseman has reiterated that Brown remains a core part of the roster, while head coach Nick Sirianni continues to emphasize the strength of the receiving duo featuring Brown and DeVonta Smith.

However, league insiders suggest the situation may not be entirely settled, especially given Brown's contract structure and recurring emotional frustration.

Contract Value and Trade Complexity

Any potential deal involving Brown would likely require significant compensation, potentially including at least a first-round draft pick along with additional assets. His three-year, $96 million extension also complicates negotiations, making salary cap management a key factor for any interested team.

According to The Athletic, a post-June 1 trade designation could reduce the Eagles' immediate cap hit, increasing the feasibility of a mid-season or offseason move if the team decides to explore options.

Downplaying the AJ Brown Trade Rumors

In an interview with ESPN, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman said that Brown will be a member of the Eagles squad amid the noise about a possible trade.

"I understand that there's interest in the A.J. Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock. But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on the TV, and I see that there's interest, but my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles."

Despite the uncertainty, Brown continues to perform at an elite level, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards last season and remaining one of the NFL's most dangerous offensive weapons. Still, the combination of on-field production, emotional frustration, and long-term roster planning has kept him at the center of league-wide speculation.

No one knows where he will end up this season, but if the Eagles want to shove away a locker-room controversy to avoid chemistry slips, trading Brown could be a feasible solution.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com