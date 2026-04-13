Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Specs Leak Reveals Very Minor Upgrade in Battery Capacity

The upcoming Motorola Razr 70 Ultra has resurfaced, revealing a comprehensive set of leaked specifications.

As Motorola continues refining its foldable lineup, this latest model focuses on performance, display quality, and durability, though it may feel more like a polished upgrade than a bold redesign.

Slim Foldable Design With Dual Displays

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra maintains a sleek profile, measuring 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19 mm when unfolded and weighing just 199 grams. As Android Headlines reported, it features a 7-inch inner folding display with a sharp 1224x2992 resolution, along with a 4-inch outer cover screen with 1080x1272 resolution.

This dual-display setup allows users to handle quick tasks without unfolding the device while still enjoying a large, immersive screen when needed.

Flagship Performance With Snapdragon 8 Elite

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps.

The phone is expected to include 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Although this is now considered a basic necessity for every phone, the Razr 70 Ultra is still regarded as a true flagship in the foldable category.

Triple 50MP Camera System

Motorola is doubling down on camera quality with a high-resolution setup thanks to its 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera.

With this configuration, users can achieve consistent image quality across all shooting scenarios: from wide-angle landscapes to detailed selfies.

Bigger Battery and Faster Charging

According to GSMArena, battery life sees a modest upgrade with a 5,000mAh capacity, an improvement over previous models.

The device also supports 68W fast wired charging, ensuring users can quickly recharge and stay powered throughout the day, even with heavy usage.

Durability and Latest Android Experience

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will feature an IP48 rating, offering protection against dust and water, an important addition for foldable durability.

On the software side, it will run Android 16 out of the box, giving users access to the latest features and optimizations.

Incremental Upgrade or Missed Opportunity?

While the specs are undeniably strong, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra appears to be an incremental update rather than a major evolution. Aside from the battery improvement and minor refinements, much of the device remains similar to its predecessor.

For users upgrading from older foldables, this could still be a compelling option. However, those expecting a groundbreaking leap may find this release more conservative than expected.

Check our previous report about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro leak.

Originally published on Tech Times