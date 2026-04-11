Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Recovering From Severe Face And Leg Wounds From U.S.-Israeli Attacks

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained during that U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that began de war on February 28, according to a new report.

Citing three people close to his inner circle, Reuters detailed that Khamenei's face was disfigured and has a significant injury in one or both of his legs. However, he is recovering and is mentally sound, taking part in meetings and engaged in major decisions, including the war, they said.

Khamenei has not been seen or heard since the attacks, fueling speculation about his physical and mental state ever since. Some reports had claimed he was in a coma or unconscious and getting treated in the city of Qom.

However, others noted he was engaged in discussions regarding the war over the past days. Axios detailed that Khamenei played a key role in moving Iran toward a ceasefire agreement, instructing negotiators to advance towards a deal as U.S. forces prepared for a large bombing campaign that could have target infrastructure used with civilian purposes, including power plants and bridges.

The U.S. approved the updated proposal on Monday night. Khamenei took longer to make the decision, negotiating through runners passing notes due to being under an assassination threat by Israel. His blessing of the deal was considered a "breakthrough," a source told the outlet.

Back to Saturday, discussions between the U.S. and Iran have begun in Pakistan. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is leading the U.S. delegation, also comprised by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Vance met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shortly after landing, as Pakistani officials positioned themselves as key mediators between Washington and Tehran. Iranian negotiators have also held separate talks with Sharif ahead of expected negotiations with the U.S. delegation, The Guardian reported.

CBS News cited Iranian state TV claiming that Tehran's diplomats have "red lines" including a ceasefire and war reparations, but a U.S. official has said there are no agreements so far.

Washington also rejected unfreezing some Iranian assets, contradicting a claim from a Tehran official who had claimed that was the case.

Originally published on IBTimes