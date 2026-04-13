California Man Fatally Shoots Deputy, Gets 'Intentionally' Run Over by Police Driving Armored Vehicle

A California man fatally shot a Tulare County sheriff's detective and was subsequently killed when police intentionally drove a BearCat armored vehicle over him following an hours-long standoff in Porterville on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026.

David Eric Morales, 59, opened fire on deputies around 10:40 a.m. as they arrived at his residence near Newcomb Street and Grand Avenue to serve him a final eviction notice, authorities said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Morales had not paid rent for 35 days and knew law enforcement was coming, having allegedly "laid in wait" with a high-powered rifle before the officers reached the door, according to People.

Detective Randy Hoppert, 35, a six-year veteran of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, was among the deputies who responded to a radio call for help after the initial shooting. He was struck by gunfire and transported to Sierra View District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. Hoppert, a former U.S. Navy corpsman who served from 2010 to 2015, is survived by his wife, two sons, and an unborn child.

After the shooting, Morales barricaded himself inside his home while deputies from multiple agencies surrounded the neighborhood. He fired repeatedly at law enforcement during the standoff, shooting down a surveillance drone and striking at least one tactical vehicle.

Nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place, and three local schools — including Fairfield Elementary, Sequoia Middle School, and Monache High School — were placed on lockdown, Baker's Field Now reported.

Morales eventually exited the home through a window, dressed in camouflage, and lay in nearby brush while continuing to fire at officers. A Kern County SWAT team maneuvered a BearCat armored vehicle into the yard and drove over him, killing him. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood confirmed Morales was firing .30-06 military-grade ammunition, which had penetrated the BearCat's windshield.

When asked at a press conference whether officers had intentionally run over Morales, Boudreaux confirmed they had. "Don't shoot at cops. You shoot at cops, we're going to run you over," Boudreaux told reporters. The Visalia Police Department was assigned to lead the investigation into the use of force to ensure transparency.

Morales had lived in the home since 2005, but property records show the house went into foreclosure the previous year and changed ownership in December. He had 18 firearms registered in his name, though the high-powered rifle he used during the standoff was not among them, Boudreaux said, as per ABC30.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald