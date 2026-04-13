NBA Play-In Tournament 2026: Here Are the Final Standings, Matchups, First-Round Playoff Picture

The NBA officially concluded its 2025-26 regular season, finalizing the top six seeds in both conferences and setting the stage for an intense play-in tournament.

Most playoff positions were already secured before the final day, but several key matchups will change the arrangement before the official playoff picture.

Raptors Clinch Playoff Return, West Seeding Shifts

According to the NBA, the Toronto Raptors secured their first playoff appearance in four years with a crucial win, climbing to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their victory forced both the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic into the play-in tournament.

📢 First Round: Game 1 Schedule ⬇️



The NBA Playoffs presented by @Google begin Saturday, April 18. pic.twitter.com/Xu2eiP8CXZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2026

In the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers locked in the No. 8 seed after a key win. This position gives them two chances to advance. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers slipped to No. 9, meaning they must win two consecutive games to secure a playoff spot.

NBA Play-In Tournament Matchups and Schedule

The Eastern Conference play-in begins with the Miami Heat facing the Charlotte Hornets in a win-or-go-home clash. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic, with the winner claiming the No. 7 seed.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers in an elimination matchup.

First-Round Playoff Matchups Take Shape

Several first-round series are already locked in. In the East, the New York Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks, while the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Raptors.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets.

NBA Playoffs Tip-Off Dates

Once the play-in tournament concludes, the NBA playoffs officially begin on April 18 and 19, according to Hoops Rumors.

The road to the championship won't be easy for all teams. The elimination games will start the thrill of the competition down to the last stretch of the playoffs.

Watch Jamal Crawford's narration about the 2026 playoff review below:

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com