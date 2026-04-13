Apple Conducts Testing of Four Smart Glasses Designs, High-End Looks, Says Analyst

Apple is said to be working on its smart glasses, unofficially called the "Apple Glasses," and the company is reportedly testing at least four designs for the new wearable, according to an analyst.

The latest report also claims that Apple Glasses are also getting premium materials from the company, which in turn would deliver high-end styles for the devices.

Apple Glasses Test Four Designs For Upcoming Wearable

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter via Bloomberg, Apple is currently testing at least four different designs for its smart glasses project.

It was revealed by the analyst that Apple is currently evaluating the designs of the device, which will have multiple options available, focusing on different colors and styles for the wearable.

According to 9to5Mac's report, this would be similar to how Apple released the Apple Watch back in 2015, where there was a range of various devices debuted by the company.

Gurman said that the four designs Apple is currently testing include:

Large rectangular frame - similar to the Ray-Ban classic Wayfarers

Slim rectangular frame - a slimmer version that is similar to Apple CEO Tim Cook's glasses.

Large oval or circular frame

Smaller oval or circular frame

Additionally, the Apple Glasses will feature three finishes, including black, ocean blue, and light brown.

The device's front cameras would reportedly be arranged in an oval pattern and have indicator lights, a decision that sets Apple apart from the competition.

Premium Materials to Deliver a High-End Look for Apple Glasses

According to Gurman, Apple would deliver a high-end head wearable device to users, and it would do so through the use of the premium materials.

It was revealed that Apple is planning to use a material called acetate to deliver a durable and luxurious frame of the and is steering away from common materials like plastic.

Previous reports claimed that the Apple Glasses are a pet project of the company's CEO, with Cook previously reportedly addressing employees that it is a top priority within Apple.

The Apple Glasses would not have a display and will only help users capture photos and videos, play music, and use AI features via Siri and other models, all while heavily relying on its connection to an iPhone.

Originally published on Tech Times