Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Is Getting a Thinner Body Based on New CAD Leak

A new leak surfaced online which claims that Samsung is making the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 thinner compared to its previous version, with new CAD models showing off the potential revamp.

Samsung Is Making the Galaxy Z Flip 8 Thinner

According to a post by MyMobiles.com, its collaboration with OnLeaks delivered the first and latest 5K CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 smartphone, which shows a thinner device.

The collaborative leak also showcases a 360-degree video of the new foldable smartphone, said to give the "clearest look" at the new clamshell foldable smartphone.

The latest render shows off the Flip 8's features that do not stray away from the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, the exact dimensions of the device show the difference between the two, particularly as the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a thickness of 13.2 millimeters compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7's 13.7 mm size.

This 0.5 mm reduction is a subtle change, but it may give users who owned the same clamshell foldable years ago a different feel. That said, it is important to note that this thinner size is only noticeable when folded as the unfolded thickness of the device is said to be thicker by 0.1 mm.

What to Expect From the New Galaxy Z Flip 8

Apart from the slightly thinner profile of the device, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 CAD leak did not show any more physical or visual changes to the device. The main screen is reportedly expected to feature a 6.9-inch display and a 4.1-inch cover display that is similar to last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While the CAD leak only shows the device's features physically, there is still no way of knowing what it will feature on the inside. However, there are several upgrades to be expected.

According to DigitalTrends, Samsung previously recycled the same design on next-gen smartphones but focused on upgrading the likes of processors, cameras, hinges, and more.

It remains unconfirmed when Samsung will release the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it is expected to have the same release period as last year's devices, which were released in July.

Originally published on Tech Times