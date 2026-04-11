Stamp Prices Could Jump to 82 Cents Under USPS Proposal

The cost of mailing a letter in the United States could soon rise again, as the US Postal Service (USPS) moves forward with a proposal to increase the price of a First-Class Forever stamp to 82 cents.

If approved, the change would take effect on July 12 and mark another increase in mailing costs for consumers and businesses.

Under the plan, the price of a Forever stamp would rise from 78 cents to 82 cents, an increase of four cents.

Other mailing services would also become more expensive. According to People, domestic postcards could go from 61 cents to 65 cents, while international postcards and letters would each rise from $1.70 to $1.75.

Some mailing services, including periodicals, marketing mail, and package delivery options, would also see price adjustments.

The United States Postal Service proposed raising the price of a first-class stamp by 4 cents to 82 cents, the agency said Thursday as seeks to improve its dire financial situation. https://t.co/u8VZENkKQ9 — Bloomberg (@business) April 9, 2026

Postal Service Warns of Possible Cash Shortages

The proposal was officially submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission for review. The agency said the changes are needed due to ongoing financial pressure and rising operating costs.

"The Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public," the agency said in its announcement, TheNews reported.

It also noted that it does not rely on tax dollars for daily operations and is funded mainly through postage and service revenue.

The price increase comes during a period of financial concern for the agency. Officials have warned that without changes, the service could face serious cash shortages within the next year.

A separate plan is also being considered that would add an 8% fuel surcharge on package and express deliveries due to rising fuel costs.

The proposed increase follows a pattern of steady price hikes in recent years. Just last year, the cost of a Forever stamp rose from 73 cents to 78 cents.

Forty years ago, the same stamp cost only 22 cents, showing how much mailing costs have changed over time.

Originally published on vcpost.com