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NFL Trade Rumors: Are Chargers Trading Quentin Johnston As Part Of His Fifth-Year Decision?

This means Los Angeles is open to other offensive upgrades, noting Johnston's inconsistencies.

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The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new offensive era centered around quarterback Justin Herbert, with a new passing system and rising expectations across the roster.

While Ladd McConkey has quickly emerged as a reliable target, questions continue to surround the rest of the wide receiver group. Quentin Johnston is the loudest name that might be placed in the trade block soon.

Quentin Johnston Trade Talk Gains Attention

NFL Trade Rumors: Are Chargers Trading Quentin Johnston As Part NFL Trade Rumors: Are Chargers Trading Quentin Johnston As Part

The biggest storyline remains the future of Quentin Johnston, the Chargers' 2023 first-round pick. Trade speculation has increased due to league interest and ongoing evaluation of his long-term role within the offense.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 24-year-old WR has shown flashes of potential, particularly in the red zone with eight touchdowns last season. However, inconsistency remains a concern after finishing with 51 receptions on 85 targets and struggling with drops.

While external rumors persist, the Chargers still reportedly value him internally. This will still depend on whether the offer of the opposing party is sweeter.

Fifth-Year Option Decision Looms

A key decision now approaches for the Los Angeles Chargers: whether to exercise Johnston's fifth-year option, projected at around $18 million.

The May 1 deadline will serve as a major indicator of the team's long-term confidence in his development.

An option exercised will mean an extended commitment to continued development. Meanwhile, an option declined suggests a potential shift toward roster flexibility.

Offensive Fit Under Evaluation

Under the evolving system led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers are prioritizing timing, route precision, and efficiency. Still, there's a questionable thing to note here. The management is yet to determine whether Johnston's current production profile aligns with the scheme's demands.

While his athletic upside remains valuable, the coaching staff must determine whether he can consistently execute within a more structured passing attack.

"The Chargers love Johnston internally and haven't given any indication that this will happen, but with significant depth in their wide receiving corps, a trade for the right price isn't out of the question," ESPN's Kris Rhim said.

Chargers Face a Defining Roster Decision

For the Los Angeles Chargers, upgrading the wide receiver roster is a must, but they need to balance their patience with young talent.

Of course, the need for immediate offensive reliability is the priority here. Right now, all they can do is scout and check if it's worth trading Johnston.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

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