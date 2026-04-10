Justice Department Targets NFL in Probe That Could Challenge Broadcast Monopoly

The US Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into the National Football League, raising questions about whether the league's broadcast strategy is limiting competition and making games too expensive for fans.

According to officials, the probe will examine how the NFL distributes its games across multiple platforms, including streaming services that often require separate subscriptions.

The move comes as more fans complain about rising costs and the difficulty of finding games.

In recent seasons, several high-profile matchups have aired exclusively on platforms like Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix, and Google's YouTube. To watch a full slate of games, fans may need to pay for multiple services, on top of traditional cable.

"This is about affordability for consumers and creating an even playing field for providers," a government official said, explaining the focus of the investigation, CNBC reported.

At the center of the issue is the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which allows sports leagues to bundle and sell media rights as a group.

This protection has helped the NFL secure massive deals worth more than $100 billion, but critics argue it may now be limiting access and competition.

The US Department of Justice has officially launched and investigation into the NFL, as they believe they are violating the terms of the 1961 Sports Broadcasting act And if the DOJ revokes the NFL’s antitrust exemption, it could mean you never have to pay for another streaming pic.twitter.com/dfOEDmvJw2 — Ev Hand (@Evan_Hand) April 9, 2026

NFL Streaming Shift Draws Scrutiny

Regulators are also looking at how the shift toward streaming affects viewers. Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission has warned that leagues could risk losing special protections if too many games move behind paywalls.

"For so long, Americans were used to just sitting down and grabbing the remote," Carr said previously. "Now it's much more frustrating."

The NFL has defended its system, saying most games remain widely available. According to the NYPost, in a statement, the league said over 87% of its games are still shown on free broadcast television, especially in local markets.

"The NFL's media distribution model is the most fan- and broadcaster-friendly," a spokesperson said, adding that viewership remains strong.

Still, pressure is growing. Lawmakers like Mike Lee have urged federal agencies to review the league's protections.

At the same time, media companies and regulators are debating whether major sports events should remain on free TV.

Originally published on vcpost.com