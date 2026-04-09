Tech AI

ChatGPT's New Pro Plan Offers $100/Month Subscription, Cheaper Than Previous One

A more affordable ChatGPT Pro is here.

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ChatGPT Conversation

OpenAI introduced a new tier to ChatGPT's premium plans that offers $100 per month for a Pro subscription, which is cheaper compared to the most expensive tier of the company.

ChatGPT Now Offers $100/Month Pro Plan

OpenAI announced via a post on X that their ChatGPT's subscription-based access is now adding a new tier that offers Pro access that only costs $100 per month.

Up until now, there were only three account options on ChatGPT that users got to choose from, including: Free, ChatGPT Go for $8 per month (ad-supported), ChatGPT Plus at $20 per month (without ads), and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month (without ads).

With this new tier, ChatGPT will have two Pro plans available on the platform, as confirmed by the company.

According to TechCrunch's report, the new tier offers a middle option for users who want to get Pro features without having to pay as much as $200. Also, this tier is their answer to Anthropic's $100 subscription available on Claude.

Here's What Cheaper ChatGPT Pro Plan Brings

The new ChatGPT Pro plan at $100 is built around Codex, the platform's coding tool, offering as much as 5x more coding capabilities compared to the Plus plan. The company said that Plus and the new $100 Pro tier are geared to support daily Codex usage.

In addition to this, OpenAI is also offering a temporary bonus to subscribers, giving higher limits of Codex on the $100 plan through May 31.

The difference between the two tiers is still recognizable as the $200 Pro plan offers as much as 20 times higher limits compared to the Plus plan, said OpenAI. This means that both Pro plans offer the same core features but have different rate limits.

Originally published on Tech Times

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