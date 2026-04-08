NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't Want to Be a Laker, Says Stephen A. Smith

Trade rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo have intensified as the NBA regular season nears its end, but new comments from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith suggest the Los Angeles Lakers may not be a favored destination for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

It's pretty ironic to think this could happen, especially since the Greek Freak once dreamed of playing for the LA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Lakers Rumors Take a Hit

During a recent episode of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith stated that league sources consistently indicate Antetokounmpo does not have interest in joining the Lakers.

"I was told he doesn't want to be in LA. Jay was told the same thing. We were all told he don't want to be in LA."

Panelists Monica McNutt and Jay Williams echoed similar sentiments, supporting the idea that Los Angeles may be off the table for a potential blockbuster move.

Los Angeles Lakers Focus on Western Conference Push

While trade rumors circulate, the Lakers remain locked in a critical battle in the Western Conference. The team holds a 50–28 record but has recently slipped in the standings, increasing pressure heading into the final stretch of the season.

While they are already secured with a playoff spot, it doesn't get easier for the coming days. The purple-and-gold squad felt a severe shock after collapsing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 123-87 demolition today.

Lakers Injury Concerns Impact Playoff Outlook

According to ClutchPoints, injuries have further complicated the Lakers' situation. Luka Doncic is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring strain and is currently rehabbing overseas in Spain. Austin Reaves is also sidelined with a Grade 2 oblique injury, projected to keep him out for up to six weeks.

With two key contributors unavailable, the Lakers face growing uncertainty about maintaining their position in a tightly packed Western Conference race.

Lakers Roster Strategy Shifts Toward Stability

Looking ahead, the Lakers may need to prioritize internal development and roster stability rather than pursuing a high-profile superstar trade.

If Rob Pelinka wants a Giannis trade, the Lakers need to give up a similar-caliber style like Doncic. It won't be an easy job to accomplish. They need to offer attractive trade assets to get things done.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com