Mike Perry Opens Up on BKFC Frustration Ahead of Nate Diaz Fight: 'I Don't Want to Jinx it Now'

Mike Perry is reflecting on his evolving combat sports career as he prepares for a major crossover bout against Nate Diaz, while also addressing tensions surrounding his current relationship with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

According to the 5-foot-10 fighter, it's "unfair" that David Feldman is doing huge moves to other fighters, but couldn't launch a major fight for him.

Mike Perry vs Nate Diaz Set for Netflix-Streamed Event

Mike Perry is scheduled to face Nate Diaz on May 16 in Los Angeles in a high-profile MMA bout expected to draw global attention. The event will stream exclusively on Netflix and is part of a major fight card featuring other marquee matchups.

According to MMA Fighting, the fight marks a significant return to MMA competition for Perry, who has recently built momentum in bare-knuckle boxing.

BKFC Reaction to Perry's Decision

David Feldman, president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, acknowledged mixed emotions about Perry's decision to take the Diaz fight outside the promotion.

While expressing support for Perry's opportunity, Feldman noted that BKFC had been planning a major bout for him internally that ultimately did not come together due to scheduling complications.

Perry's comments are still ringing with disappointment:

"That's not fair, bro, because there's lots of talk – shit moves, like shit changes. Like, DBX changed."

Perry Reflects on BKFC Success and Career Direction

Mike Perry credited BKFC with revitalizing his career following his departure from the UFC, describing the promotion as a key part of his recent resurgence.

At the same time, he emphasized that he remains focused on maximizing opportunities as a prizefighter, prioritizing visibility, timing, and financial value when choosing fights.

Scheduling Frustrations Shape Career Decisions

Despite strong performances in BKFC, including wins over several former UFC fighters, Perry expressed frustration over inconsistent fight scheduling. He stated that repeated delays and changes reduced his activity and influenced his decision to pursue more reliably scheduled opportunities like the Diaz matchup.

No Bad Blood, But Future Uncertain

Even with current tensions, Mike Perry stressed that there is no personal conflict with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He indicated openness to future collaboration, depending on timing, contractual terms, and available opponents.

"So, whoever comes to the table, man, I'm here for the shit, but [with] time to prepare, knowing what's not going to change. That's one thing about this fight with me and Nate is like, me and Nate signed a fight. We announced it. It f*cking happens. These fighters that get fights announced and then the shit changes, the fight falls out, something happens, doesn't happen, like we show up to fight. I don't want to jinx it now, but we're pretty solid on we're going to fight."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com